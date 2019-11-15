Georgia vs. Auburn odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from SEC expert on 16-5 run

The Georgia Bulldogs just entered the top four in the College Football Playoff rankings. In order to stay there, they will have to beat the No. 11 Auburn Tigers on Saturday in a matchup of two of the top defensive clubs in the country. Kickoff comes at 3:30 p.m. ET from Jordan-Hare Stadium and will be televised on CBS. The Bulldogs (8-1, 5-1) have rolled to three straight wins since their 20-17 overtime loss to South Carolina. They are at No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings following a 27-0 win over Missouri last weekend and can clinch the SEC East with a victory on Saturday. The Bulldogs are three-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 41 in the latest Georgia vs. Auburn odds. Before finalizing your Auburn vs. Georgia picks, see the college football predictions from SportsLine's resident SEC expert, Josh Nagel.

A Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in collegiate athletics. He has had a sharp eye for the trajectory of these SEC programs, posting a strong record of 16-5 on picks involving the Bulldogs or Tigers over the past two seasons.

Just last week, Nagel predicted Georgia (-17.5) would cover against Missouri, reasoning that the Bulldogs' defense would prevent the underdog Tigers from beating the number. A late goal-line stand sealed the shutout.

Nagel has analyzed Georgia vs. Auburn from every angle.

Nagel has considered that the Bulldogs might need their best performance of the season in order to preserve their hopes of reaching the SEC title game and their second playoff bid in the past three seasons. The SEC's top-rated defense was in prime form last week against the Tigers, allowing just 198 total yards and 11 first downs.

Georgia's downfield passing game, which had struggled in recent weeks, made progress last Saturday and accounted for both touchdowns. George Pickens had five catches for 67 yards and two touchdown receptions from Jake Fromm. Lawrence Cager had six catches for 93 yards.

Still, the Bulldogs are far from assured of covering the Georgia vs. Auburn spread against a squad that will play an instrumental role in determining the College Football Playoff field.

The Tigers already are responsible for the lone defeat of Pac-12 playoff contender Oregon and can do more damage with an upset of Auburn or Alabama in the final three weeks of the season. The Tigers also took undefeated LSU to the brink three weeks ago before falling 23-20 in Baton Rouge.

They feature a balanced offense that is anchored by a run game that averages 219.3 yards, ranking No. 19 nationally. Five players have at least 200 rushing yards, led by JaTarvious Whitlow, who has 553 yards and seven touchdowns. Their scoring defense (17.4 points per game) ranks third in the SEC.

