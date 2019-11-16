Georgia vs. Auburn odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, top predictions from SEC expert on 16-5 run

If the Georgia Bulldogs can extend their recent dominance of Auburn, they'll be headed back to the SEC title game. But the Tigers will be determined to reverse their fortunes in the series when they meet Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Georgia, which sits fourth in the College Football Playoff rankings, has won four of the past five meetings with Auburn, including a 27-10 win last year. The Bulldogs will clinch the SEC East with a victory. But the teams have split the last two meetings and Auburn is undefeated at home this year. The No. 12 Tigers (7-2, 4-2) come in well-rested off a bye, while the Bulldogs shut out Missouri 27-0 last week. The Bulldogs are 3-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 43 in the latest Georgia vs. Auburn odds. Before locking in your Georgia vs. Auburn picks, check out the college football predictions from SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel, given his track record picking games involving these SEC teams.

Nagel has considered that Georgia's vertical passing game has been aided by the emergence of a receiving duo with contrasting skill sets. George Pickens is a highly-regarded freshman who is explosive and capable of making the spectacular play. He caught two touchdowns against Missouri, the second of which was acrobatic 18-yarder in the fourth quarter.

Graduate transfer Lawrence Cager has emerged as Jake Fromm's most trusted target. The senior has battled injuries that have caused him to miss one full game and parts of others, but he appears to come up big when it matters most. He had five catches for 82 yards and a touchdown in a 23-17 win over Notre Dame and six grabs for 132 yards and a score against Florida.

Still, the Bulldogs are far from assured of covering the Georgia vs. Auburn spread against a squad that will play an instrumental role in determining the College Football Playoff field.

The Tigers already are responsible for the lone defeat of Pac-12 playoff contender Oregon and can do more damage with an upset of Auburn or Alabama in the final three weeks of the season. The Tigers also took undefeated LSU to the brink three weeks ago before falling 23-20 in Baton Rouge.

They feature a balanced offense that is anchored by a run game that averages 219.3 yards, ranking No. 19 nationally. Five players have at least 200 rushing yards, led by JaTarvious Whitlow, who has 553 yards and seven touchdowns. Their scoring defense (17.4 points per game) ranks third in the SEC.

