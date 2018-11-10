Georgia vs. Auburn score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage
Live updates, highlights and analysis as SEC rivals No. 5 Georgia and No. 24 Auburn square off
No. 5 Georgia hosts No. 24 Auburn in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry, a game that carried enormous ramifications last year when the Dawgs lost to the Tigers only to turn around and beat them three weeks later in the SEC Championship Game. With one loss on its 2018 resume, UGA can't afford to lose if it wants to stay in the College Football Playoff race. Georgia locked up the SEC East with a win at Kentucky last week, and the third down woes that plagued the Bulldogs seems to have been fixed over the last two games. The defense looked sharp for the second straight week, too.
The Tigers hope to play the role of the ultimate spoiler, and crush the dreams of the border rival. They overcame a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit last week to stun Texas A&M but didn't exactly impress offensively until the final offensive drive of the game. Auburn's defense has kept it in every game this year and will have to play its best game to spring the upset and shock the college football world.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Georgia vs. Auburn. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
