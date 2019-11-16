Georgia vs. Auburn score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage, start time
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 4 Georgia meets No. 12 Auburn in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week
AUBURN, Ala. -- No. 4 Georgia is taking on No. 12 Auburn in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Bulldogs found themselves in the top four of the College Football Playoff Rankings after last week's win over Missouri, and they enter boasting one of the best defenses in the country. UGA hasn't given up a single rushing touchdown this season, which is what Auburn has to do in order to set the tone for its offense.
The Auburn defense has been fierce up front, and it is squaring off against one of the best offensive lines in the country. This is the key matchup in today's game, and it will be important for Auburn to get to Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm and try to force the same mistakes he made in the South Carolina game -- his team's only loss of the season.
Watch Georgia at Auburn on CBS, streaming live on CBSSports.com, via the CBS Sports App or through connected TV on CBS All-Access. We will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the game. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
