Georgia vs. Auburn score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage, start time

AUBURN, Ala. -- No. 4 Georgia is taking on No. 12 Auburn in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Bulldogs found themselves in the top four of the College Football Playoff Rankings after last week's win over Missouri, and they enter boasting one of the best defenses in the country. UGA hasn't given up a single rushing touchdown this season, which is what Auburn has to do in order to set the tone for its offense.

The Auburn defense has been fierce up front, and it is squaring off against one of the best offensive lines in the country. This is the key matchup in today's game, and it will be important for Auburn to get to Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm and try to force the same mistakes he made in the South Carolina game -- his team's only loss of the season.

