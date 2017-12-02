Georgia vs Auburn score: Live updates, highlights, coverage of SEC Championship

No. 2 Auburn and No. 6 Georgia do battle at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday in the 2017 SEC Championship Game and a near-guaranteed berth in the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs are looking to avenge a 40-17 loss to the Tigers last month on The Plains, while the Tigers will will hope to have running back Kerryon Johnson at full strength when toe meets leather. With Johnson's health in question, the Bulldogs have moved from slight underdogs to two-point favorites over the Tigers at kickoff.

Be sure to tune in to the game live on CBS or streaming here on CBSSports.com. You can also download the CBS Sports App and watch Georgia-Auburn fight for the SEC title on the go.

Thanks for joining us.