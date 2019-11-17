Georgia vs. Auburn score, takeaways: Dawgs hold off late rally, clinch third straight SEC East title

AUBURN, Ala. -- With three quarters of football in the books, it appeared as if a win for No. 4 Georgia over No. 12 Auburn would be academic. Instead, the Tigers rallied for 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, but their comeback bid fell just short in a hard-fought 21-14 Bulldogs victory. By virtue of their win Saturday night, Georgia clinched its third straight SEC East title and a spot in the 2019 SEC Championship Game.

Though Auburn was battling late, especially defensively where it silenced Georgia and forced punts on every fourth-quarter possession, the Dawgs got to key fourth-down stops late in the game to hold off the Tigers' impressive but incomplete comeback effort.

The Dawgs defense was relentless early in the game, holding the Tigers scoreless as neither their running game nor freshman quarterback Bo Nix could accomplish much. Nix exploded in the fourth quarter, however, finishing the game with 245 yards passing, 42 net yards rushing and two total touchdowns while completing 30-of-50 passes. Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm was not overly efficient, completing 13-of-28 passes for 110 yards, but he did throw three touchdowns in the game. D'Andre Swift was exceedingly effective on the ground with 106 yards on 17 carries.

