The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are expected to cruise to another blowout victory when they host the Ball State Cardinals on Saturday afternoon. Georgia opened the season with a 48-7 win over UT Martin last week, but the two-time defending national champions did not cover the 50.5-point spread. Ball State is going on the road to face an SEC opponent for the second week in a row after losing to Kentucky in a 44-14 final. This is the first meeting between the programs, and Ball State's first-ever game against the No. 1 team in the AP poll.

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Sanford Stadium in Athens. The Bulldogs are favored by 42 points in the latest Georgia vs. Ball State odds, while the over/under is set at 52 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before making any Ball State vs. Georgia picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Georgia vs. Ball State spread: Georgia -42

Georgia vs. Ball State over/under: 52 points

Why Georgia can cover



Georgia opened the season with a 48-7 win over UT Martin, as Carson Beck made his starting debut. Beck completed 21 of 31 passes for 294 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 12 yards and another touchdown. Running backs Kendall Milton and Roderick Robinson II combined for more than 100 rushing yards and a touchdown, as the Bulldogs scored at least one touchdown in all four quarters.

They are going to have an advantage in every aspect of Saturday's game, and they should put together a cleaner performance after getting a game under their belt last week. Ball State has already come up short against one SEC team, failing to cover the 25-point spread in its 44-14 loss to Kentucky. The Cardinals have only covered the spread once in their last nine games in September.

Why Ball State can cover

Georgia is the top team in college football, but it has only covered the spread twice in its last six games dating back to last season. The Bulldogs came up well short of covering the 50.5-point spread against UT Martin last week, suggesting that this line could be too high as well. Ball State led Kentucky 7-3 in the second quarter, so the final score was deceiving.

The Cardinals are led by running back Marquez Cooper, who rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown against Georgia last season as a member of Kent State. Cooper led the Mid-American Conference in rushing (1,326 yards), giving Ball State's offense a chance to keep the ball on its side of the field on Saturday. It has become increasingly difficult to cover large spreads due to the new clock-stoppage rules, potentially creating extra value on Ball State. See which team to pick here.

