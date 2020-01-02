Georgia vs. Baylor odds, spread, line: 2020 Sugar Bowl picks, predictions from computer model on 8-2 roll

The Big 12 and SEC will square off on New Year's Day in the 2020 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. SEC East champion Georgia will represent its conference against Matt Rhule and the Baylor Bears, who took Oklahoma to the brink in the Big 12 title game. Kickoff is at 8:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Sportsbooks list Georgia as a 3.5-point favorite, down four points from the opening line, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 42.5 in the latest Baylor vs. Georgia odds. Before making any Georgia vs. Baylor picks or college football predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Now, the model has set its sights on Baylor vs. Georgia. Now, here are the college football odds for Georgia vs. Baylor:

Georgia vs. Baylor spread: Georgia -3.5

Georgia vs. Baylor over-under: 42.5 points

Georgia vs. Baylor money line: Georgia -170, Baylor +144

UGA: 4-0 against the spread outside the state of Georgia in 2019

BAY: Bears have covered in five straight games

The model knows that Baylor has performed at a high level this season, all the way through a near-win in the Big 12 title game. Rhule's team puts a top-tier defense on the field and, in this matchup, that provides Baylor with perhaps the easiest point of optimism. Georgia is loaded from a talent perspective but, in terms of on-field results, the Bulldogs haven't been dynamic offensively.

The Bulldogs also have at least a dozen players out for this matchup, including stars such as safety J.R. Reed (foot) and linemen Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson, both of whom are skipping the matchup to prepare for NFL draft. Running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder) is questionable.

Even so, that doesn't guarantee the Bears will cover the Baylor vs. Georgia spread in the Sugar Bowl 2020.

The model also knows that Georgia still has plenty of talent, especially on defense. On the side of the ball, Georgia has put together a top-five mark nationally in terms of overall defensive efficiency. Baylor ranks outside of the top 20 nationally in offense despite facing a Big 12 slate of defenses, giving Georgia a clear advantage on that side of the ball.

So who wins Georgia vs. Baylor in the Sugar Bowl 2020?