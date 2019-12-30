Georgia vs. Baylor: Prediction, pick, Sugar Bowl odds, line, spread, kickoff time, preview

The Sugar Bowl between No. 5 Georgia and No. 7 Baylor is a top-10 matchup, but the storylines for this New Year's Six game could not be more different. For the second straight year, the Bulldogs came up short of a playoff bid and will instead play in New Orleans. On top of that, several members of the team will not be playing due to NFL Draft preparation, injury or various other undisclosed reasons. In any case, Georgia is going to be shorthanded against a Baylor team that is playing in its first major bowl since 2014. Coach Matt Rhule has done an amazing job of turning around the Bears program, in more ways than one, and could cap off a dream season with a win.

So what stories should you be watching for as Wednesday's game unfolds? Here's everything you need to know for the Sugar Bowl.

Storylines

Georgia: It's probably easier to note the starters who are suiting up for Georgia than the ones who aren't. That's how many players are missing the Sugar Bowl. Linemen Andrew Thomas and right tackle Isaiah Wilson are among the handful of starters who will not be suiting up in New Orleans while defensive back J.R. Reed also won't play because of a minor foot injury. The list of starters or backups who won't play, for various reasons, is starting to become a laundry list. And then there's whole motivation factor of playing in the same bowl for the second straight year. But the other way to look at the attrition for the Bulldogs is that this will give plenty of other backups/rotational starters more of an opportunity to get meaningful practices and playing time. How this team looks in general with so many new faces taking the field makes the Bulldogs a big unknown.

Baylor: What a season this has been for Rhule's Bears. From 1-11 just two seasons ago to an 11-2 effort this year with an appearance in the Big 12 Championship Game. Now Baylor has a chance to notch its best win of the season after coming so close to beating Oklahoma in two opportunities this season. The key, as has been the case all season, is the defense. The three-man front, led by James Lynch, against a Georgia offensive line that is missing three starters could be a mismatch. On offense, quarterback Charlie Brewer has been cleared to play after leaving the Big 12 title game with a concussion.

Viewing information

Event: Sugar Bowl

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 1 | Time: 8:45 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Sugar Bowl prediction, picks

I sincerely hope you got Baylor at +7.5 while the getting was good. The line has dropped two full points, and frankly it's a little surprising it hasn't dropped a little more. It may still before kickoff. There are simply too many unknowns with Georgia in terms of performance because of the number of absences. Even if you don't think the Bears can pull the outright upset, taking the points with 7.5 on the board feels like a best bet. Pick: Baylor +7.5

