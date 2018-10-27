Georgia vs. Florida odds, line: 2018 college football picks, predictions from proven model on 5-1 roll

Playing at a neutral site every season, Georgia and Florida have one of the most interesting rivalries in college football. With Jacksonville bringing in scores of both fans and no real home-field advantage to offer, it's an annual test of which team is truly better. This season, with No. 7 Georgia coming off a loss to LSU and No. 9 Florida a winner of five straight, it should be one of the most interesting contests in the last few years when these teams meet at 3:30 p.m. ET in a game televised by CBS. The Bulldogs are currently 7-point favorites, down one point from the opening line, with the total set at 52 in the latest Georgia vs. Florida odds. However, before you place any bets on those lines you'll definitely want to see the SportsLine advanced computer model's Georgia vs. Florida picks and predictions.

On Saturday, Georgia will be looking to take advantage of a glaring Florida weakness. Gators QB Feleipe Franks has had problems when pressured, completing 50 percent or less of his passes in three of five SEC games this season.

So expect Georgia outside linebacker D'Andre Walker to have a major impact on the game. All five of Walker's sacks this season have come in SEC play and if he can get to Franks to either force the Gators into unfavorable downs and distances, or to make disruptive plays and help Georgia win the turnover battle, the Bulldogs should be well on their way to a cover.

But just because Georgia has an edge there, doesn't mean it will cover the 7-point spread on Saturday.

LSU dominated against Georgia by controlling the line of scrimmage (275 yards rushing vs. 113 yards rushing allowed), an area Florida feels like it can win. Since the Gators' loss to Kentucky, Florida has allowed just 3.3 yards per carry while averaging 5.2 on offense.

