The annual rivalry meeting between the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs almost always comes with major implications for the SEC East title, and this year's edition should be no different. The programs collide again Saturday, with the winner grabbing the division lead and the inside track toward the conference championship game. This SEC on CBS kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

The fifth-ranked Bulldogs (4-1) outlasted Kentucky 14-3 last week, while the No. 8-ranked Gators (3-1) shrugged off a slow start to beat Missouri 41-17. Georgia seeks its fourth consecutive win in the series after posting a 24-17 victory last year. The Bulldogs are 3.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 52.5 in the latest Georgia vs. Florida odds from William Hill. Before making any Florida vs. Georgia picks, check out the college football predictions from SportsLine's Josh Nagel.

A Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in college sports and has been a consistent winner for SportsLine members. Last year, he went 82-61-1 on his against-the-spread college football picks to give his followers a profit of nearly $2,000. He's currently on a 25-14 run with his selections heading into Week 10.

What's more, he has had a keen eye for the trajectories of both programs, posting a 16-2 record on against-the-spread picks involving either Florida or Georgia over the past three seasons. This includes telling SportsLine members last week to back Florida (-13.5) against offense-challenged Missouri. The Gators scored 28 unanswered points bridging the second and third quarters to pull away and give Nagel's followers an easy winner. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

Now, he has set his sights on Georgia vs. Florida. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Florida vs. Georgia:

Florida vs. Georgia spread: Georgia -3.5

Florida vs. Georgia over-under total: 52.5 points

Florida vs. Georgia money line: Georgia -160, Florida +140

UGA: The Bulldogs are 7-3 in their last 10 games as favorites.

FLA: The Gators are 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 SEC contests.

Latest Odds: Gators +3.5 Bet Now

Why Georgia can cover

Nagel knows the Bulldogs will rely on their defense to propel them to another victory against their heated rival and put them in position to reach their fourth straight SEC title game. Last year, they held the powerful Gators to just 278 total yards and 14 of the 17 points they allowed came during a desperate fourth-quarter surge by Florida.

The defensive unit looked vulnerable in allowing 564 yards in a 41-24 loss to Alabama three weeks ago, but those numbers could be a bit misleading. The Bulldogs led 24-20 at the half and the trajectory of the game changed when they allowed a 90-yard passing touchdown early in the third quarter.

But they rebounded last week as a second-quarter field goal was the lone barrier to a shutout in a 14-3 road victory against a gritty Kentucky club in which they gave up just 229 total yards.

Why Florida can cover

Even so, Georgia is dealing with multiple key injuries on defense and is sure to be tested by a Florida club that has one of the most potent offensive units in the country. Senior quarterback Kyle Trask has emerged as a Heisman candidate following a four-game surge that has seen him throw for 18 touchdowns against two interceptions while completing 68.3 percent of his attempts.

Tight end Kyle Pitts gets the bulk of the headlines among Trask's playmakers. The 6-6, 245-pound junior is a nightmare matchup and he has caught 22 passes for 355 yards and seven touchdowns. However, he is far from Trask's lone option as nine different Gators had at least one reception against Missouri.

Six different players have caught touchdown passes for the Gators, who rank second behind Alabama in scoring average at 42 points per game.

How to make Georgia vs. Florida picks

Nagel has looked at this one from all sides, and he is leaning over on the total, and he's also found a critical x-factor he believes makes one side of the spread a must-back. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Florida vs. Georgia? And which critical x-factor has Nagel jumping all over one side of the spread? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Georgia vs. Florida spread to jump on Saturday, all from the expert who is 16-2 in his last 18 spread picks involving the Gators or Bulldogs.