The Georgia Bulldogs will attempt to keep up their recent dominance of the rival Florida Gators when the clubs meet in their annual SEC football showdown Saturday. Kickoff in this SEC on CBS matchup from TIAA Bank Field is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The winner will take control of the SEC East race and will be the front-runner to represent the division in the SEC title game. The Bulldogs have won three consecutive meetings in this series, resulting in three straight trips to the SEC Championship Game.

Last year, they held on for a 24-17 victory over the Gators. Georgia also leads the all-time series 53-43-2. The Bulldogs are three-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 54.5 in the latest Georgia vs. Florida odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Florida vs. Georgia:

Florida vs. Georgia spread: Georgia -3

Florida vs. Georgia over-under total: 54.5 points

Florida vs. Georgia money line: Georgia -160, Florida +140

UGA: The Bulldogs are 7-3 in their last 10 games as favorites.

FLA: The Gators are 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 SEC contests.

Why Georgia can cover

Although the Georgia defense looked vulnerable against Alabama, there is some evidence to suggest the performance was an aberration. For example, despite allowing 41 points, the Bulldogs still have the No. 7-ranked scoring defense in FBS among programs that have played at least five games with an average of 16.2 points per contest.

The Bulldogs can also take confidence from the way they limited Florida quarterback Kyle Trask and the Gators in last year's meeting. They held Florida to empty trips on five of its first six possessions, with a 38-yard field goal being the lone blip as they built a 16-3 advantage.

Although Trask ultimately ended up with decent numbers (21-of-33 for 257 yards and two scores), most of the damage was done during two fourth-quarter drives in which the Bulldogs conceded short completions in exchange for avoiding big plays. Florida's pair of late touchdown drives took 26 total plays and consumed 11 minutes of game time.

Why Florida can cover

Last week, a pleasant development for the Gators came from an improved defense that had been a liability during the first three games in which they allowed an average of 33.3 points. It was an unlikely about-face considering the unit was missing seven starters because of injuries and COVID-related absences. In fact, their lack of defensive depth led many observers to pick Missouri for an outright upset.

Instead, the Gators flourished behind a simplified game plan that reduced blitzing and focused on gap discipline while emphasizing fundamentals. The Tigers gained just 248 total yards and 40 rushing yards one week removed from pounding a solid Kentucky defense for 220 rushing yards. The Gators allowed just one offensive touchdown, which came late in the fourth quarter with reserves on the field for both clubs. Missouri's other score came on defense in the first quarter. Florida finished with six tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior linebacker Jeremiah Moon had six tackles, along with a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Georgia is also missing some key pieces on defense with safety Richard LeCounte out due to injuries sustained in a dirt-bike accident and defensive linemen Jordan Davis (elbow) and Julian Rochester (ACL) both out.

