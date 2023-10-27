The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators will renew acquaintances on Saturday in a rivalry which dates back to 1904. Jacksonville, Fla., serves as the neutral location for this matchup annually. Georgia (7-0) enters in on a 24-game win streak, which includes two CFP National Championships over that span. Meanwhile, Florida (5-2) is seeking a third straight SEC victory for the first time since 2020.

The SEC on CBS matchup kicks off from EverBank Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Florida vs. Georgia odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 49. Before making any Georgia vs. Florida picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Saturday's game can also be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now the model has dialed in on Georgia vs. Florida and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Florida vs. Georgia:

Georgia vs. Florida spread: Georgia -14.5

Georgia vs. Florida over/under: 49 points

Georgia vs. Florida money line: Georgia -611, Florida +439

Georgia vs. Florida picks: See picks here



Georgia vs. Florida streaming: Paramount+

Why Georgia can cover

Georgia's defense gets most of the attention, and rightfully so as the Bulldogs rank seventh nationally by allowing just 14 points per game. However, the Georgia offense also pulls its weight as the Bulldogs also rank seventh nationally in scoring offense with 40.1 PPG. That balance makes Kirby Smart's team one of just two in the nation to rank among the top seven in the country in both scoring offense and scoring defense.

Quarterback Carson Beck's play has ensured there's been no drop-off from Stetson Bennett IV as Beck ranks second in the SEC in completion percentage (73.6%) and third in passing yards (2,147). He's also improved as the season has gone along in his first year as a starter. After four total touchdowns through the first three games of the season, Beck has accounted for 11 touchdowns over the last four games. See picks at SportsLine.

Why Florida can cover

The Bulldogs may seem unbeatable on the field, but you can definitely get them versus the spread. Georgia has covered just once all season as it has a tendency to play to the level of its competition. The one ATS victory for the Bulldogs came in their one game versus a ranked opponent -- then-No. 20 Kentucky -- as the Dawgs have not covered against any unranked opponent, with Florida being unranked in each of the last four AP Top 25 polls.

Meanwhile, Florida is coming off back-to-back wins where it showed it can win in multiple ways. On Oct. 7, the Gators piled up 215 rushing yards on 7.2 yards per carry against Vanderbilt, and then a week later, Florida racked up 423 yards through the air along with three passing TDs against South Carolina. Billy Napier's squad has produced nearly 1,000 yards of total offense over the last two games, so the Gators enter in with plenty of momentum on that side of the ball. See picks at SportsLine.

How to make Florida vs. Georgia picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 55 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time. You can see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Georgia vs. Florida, and which side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out, and don't forget to stream on Paramount+.