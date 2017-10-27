Georgia vs. Florida: Prediction, pick, line, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Florida has had a ton of success against Georgia, topping the Bulldogs in each of the last three seasons and 21 of the last 27 years. If the domination is going to continue, the Gators are going to have to break out some magic.

The Gators have lost two straight, are 3-3 on the year and hopes of a third straight SEC East title are slipping away. The Bulldogs are going in the exact opposite direction. At 7-0 and ranked No. 3, coach Kirby Smart's crew are squarely in the mix for the College Football Playoff.

Georgia is a 14-point favorite over Florida in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: EverBank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Storylines

Georgia: The Bulldogs will get a healthy Trent Thompson back at defensive tackle, along with fellow lineman David Marshall. They'll add even more firepower to a defensive front seven that's absolutely loaded with fast, physical players who have thrived in Year 2 of the Smart/Mel Tucker system. On the offensive side, the Bulldogs are loaded at running back with the best duo in the country in Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, have a versatile receiving corps that will feature Terry Godwin after an injury scare two weeks ago and an offensive line that has gained confidence over the last two months.

Florida: All is not well in Gainesville after a 3-3 start, a stagnant offense and hopes of a third straight SEC East title slipping away. So much so that coach Jim McElwain claimed earlier this week that he received death threats. The running game appears to be in good hands with Malik Davis and Lamical Perine, but quarterback Feleipe Franks has to find a way to take pressure off of their shoulders by stretching the field deep -- something that has been missing from the Gators offense all year. Florida desperately needs receiver Tyrie Cleveland and ultra-versatile weapon Kadarius Toney to be at full strength after each returned to practice this week. Defensively, the Gators are beat up as well, and lost linebacker Jordan Sherit last time out.

Prediction

Forget about Georgia's history of ineptitude in this rivalry. Those were different Georgia teams that lacked that killer instinct that this team clearly possesses. Against lesser competition, the Bulldogs have dominated this year. They'll get into the face of Franks, force several mistakes and true freshman quarterback Jake Fromm will play smart en route to a big Bulldogs victory that will further solidify them as a true national title contender. Pick: Bulldogs (-14)



