Georgia vs. Florida score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 7 Georgia and No. 9 Florida battle in the SEC on CBS game
No. 7 Georgia and No. 9 Florida will are teeing it up along the banks of the St. Johns River in one of the biggest rivalry games in college football. This year, though, it takes on a greater meaning than just bragging rights. The Bulldogs and Gators both enter this game in the top 10 for the first time since 2008 with one loss each in conference play and little margin for error in the College Football Playoff race.
Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm will look to make up for his lackluster performance two weeks ago at LSU, while Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks needs to take care of the football against a physical Dawgs defense. Jordan Scarlett and Lamical Perine the vaunted Florida rushing attack, while D'Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield are a potent one-two punch for the Bulldogs. The winner of this showdown will remain the hunt for a national championship and an SEC East title, while the loser will likely be out of both races by the time we reach the final gun in Jacksonville, Florida.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Georgia vs. Florida. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
