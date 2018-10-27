Georgia vs. Florida score: No. 7 Bulldogs pull away late looking to take control of SEC East

No. 7 Georgia outlasted No. 9 Florida 36-17 on Saturday afternoon in a game that gave Georgia another year of bragging rights, the lead in the SEC East and hope in the College Football Playoff race after it fell to LSU two weeks ago. Quarterback Jake Fromm went 17-of-24 passing for 240 yards and three touchdowns, the running backs combined for 189 yards on the ground, and the Dawgs defense held strong against a Gators offense that couldn't put together consistent drives late in the game.

Florida QB Feleipe Franks turned the ball over twice -- once on UF's 1-yard line -- while completing 13-of-21 passes for 105 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The Gators moved the ball well early but ultimately managed just 270 yards and went 4-of-12 on third downs. Georgia jumped to 7-1 (5-1 SEC) with the win, and Florida fell to 6-2 (4-2 SEC) with the loss. With Missouri leading Kentucky, UGA will take the solo lead in the SEC East momentarily.

