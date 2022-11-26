Who's Playing

Georgia Tech @ No. 1 Georgia

Current Records: Georgia Tech 5-6; Georgia 11-0

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at noon ET Saturday at Sanford Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.

UGA beat the Kentucky Wildcats 16-6 last week. The Bulldogs' RB Kenny McIntosh looked sharp as he rushed for one TD and 143 yards on 19 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time McIntosh has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Jack Podlesny delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the North Carolina Tar Heels last week, but they still walked away with a 21-17 victory. The Yellow Jackets' RB Hassan Hall filled up the stat sheet, punching in one rushing touchdown.

The Bulldogs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 36-point (!) margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while Georgia Tech has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

The wins brought UGA up to 11-0 and Georgia Tech to 5-6. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: UGA enters the matchup with only ten touchdowns allowed, which is the best in the nation. As for the Yellow Jackets, they come into the matchup boasting the 38th fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at 15.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Stadium -- Athens, Georgia

Sanford Stadium -- Athens, Georgia TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 36-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 35.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Georgia have won three out of their last six games against Georgia Tech.