Georgia vs. Georgia Tech odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from expert who's 9-0

The Georgia Bulldogs look to remain sharp in their regular-season finale on Saturday when they visit the rival Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Kickoff in the nationally-televised contest is set for 12 p.m. ET from Bobby Dodd Stadium. Georgia, ranked No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings, wrapped up its SEC slate with a hard-fought 19-13 win over gritty Texas A&M last weekend. The Bulldogs will use this matchup against Georgia Tech as something of a dress rehearsal ahead of their SEC title game clash with LSU next weekend. The Yellow Jackets have struggled in their first year under Geoff Collins but will look to build on perhaps their best all-around performance of the season, a 28-26 win over N.C. State. The Bulldogs are 28-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 46.5 in the latest Georgia vs. Georgia Tech odds. Before finalizing your Georgia vs. Georgia Tech picks, listen to the college football predictions from SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel.

A Reno-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in collegiate athletics and was SportsLine's top college football analyst last year. He is having another strong season for SportsLine members, hitting on 60 percent of his college football picks for the 2019 season. What's more, he has had a sharp eye for the trajectory of the Bulldogs and has hit a whopping nine consecutive spread picks on their games.

Just last week, Nagel told SportsLine members that Texas A&M (+13.5) would muster just enough offense along with defensive stops to push Georgia to the wire. The Aggies did just that and covered with room to spare, giving Nagel's followers another winner. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

Now, Nagel has zeroed in on Georgia vs. Georgia Tech and locked in another confident against-the-spread pick for Saturday's matchup. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are several betting lines for Georgia vs. Georgia Tech:

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech spread: Georgia -28

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech over-under: 46.5 points

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech money line: Georgia -7,500, Georgia Tech +3,000

UGA: Bulldogs have won seven of the last nine meetings.

GAT: Yellow Jackets seek their first two-game winning streak of the season.

Nagel knows the Bulldogs can't afford a flat performance as they continue their pursuit of an SEC championship and a berth in the four-team playoff. Although their victory over Texas A&M was far from a masterpiece, their defense held strong from the outset and the offense made just enough plays to secure the win. Georgia held the Aggies to 273 total yards, forced a turnover that led to three points and also made a crucial fourth-down stop in the final quarter. The Bulldogs also played relatively error-free, with just two penalties for 30 yards.

De'Andre Swift was a workhorse with 19 rushes for 103 yards. He picked up two first downs on the final drive to help Georgia run out the clock. Quarterback Jake Fromm passed for 163 yards and a touchdown.

Even though the Bulldogs have dominated the series recently doesn't mean they'll cover the Georgia Tech vs. Georgia spread on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets showed crisp execution in their weeknight prime-time game against the Wolfpack as their offense managed three first-half touchdown drives on the way to a 21-3 lead at the intermission. The running game piled up 266 yards, with Jordan Mason leading the way with 141 of them. Dual-threat quarterback James Graham had 14 rushes for 112 yards and a touchdown. He also guided a big-play passing attack that saw three of his seven completions go for touchdowns. Graham finished 7-of-14 for 129 yards.

