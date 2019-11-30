Georgia vs. Georgia Tech odds, line: 2019 college football picks, top predictions from expert who's 9-0

Jake Fromm and the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are headed in opposite directions. But their paths will cross Saturday as their Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate rivalry renews in the regular-season finale for both teams. Kickoff from Bobby Dodd Stadium is set for noon ET. The Yellow Jackets (3-8) have predictably endured plenty of growing pains under first-year coach Geoff Collins as they finally moved on from triple-option maven Paul Johnson. But they won their last game against N.C. State and hope to end the season on a positive note. The Bulldogs (10-1) are headed to the SEC title game next weekend and a College Football Playoff bid likely awaits if they win it. The Bulldogs are 28.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 46 in the latest Georgia vs. Georgia Tech odds. Before locking in your Georgia vs. Georgia Tech picks, make sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel.

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech spread: Georgia -28.5

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech over-under: 46 points

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech money line: Georgia -9,723 Georgia Tech +1,765

UGA: Bulldogs have won seven of the last nine meetings.

GAT: Yellow Jackets seek their first two-game winning streak of the season.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart told the media this week that he is confident his team will not look past Georgia Tech. He said the players are excited to be in the position of having the SEC title game serve as a play-in contest for the playoffs and they are determined to finish the regular season playing their best football. The coach said practices have been intense and his team respects the strides Georgia Tech has made.

Another plus for the Bulldogs has been their kicking game, which came up big against Texas A&M. Fan favorite Rodrigo Blankenship made an extra point and all four of his field-goal attempts, connecting from 31, 37, 41 and 49 yards. Punter Jake Camarda averaged 44.7 yards on six attempts and pinned the Aggies deep on numerous occasions.

Even though the Bulldogs have dominated the series recently doesn't mean they'll cover the Georgia vs. Georgia Tech spread in this Clean-Old Fashioned Hate 2019 rivalry matchup.

The Yellow Jackets showed crisp execution in their weeknight prime-time game against the Wolfpack as their offense managed three first-half touchdown drives on the way to a 21-3 lead at the intermission. The running game piled up 266 yards, with Jordan Mason leading the way with 141 of them. Dual-threat quarterback James Graham had 14 rushes for 112 yards and a touchdown. He also guided a big-play passing attack that saw three of his seven completions go for touchdowns. Graham finished 7-of-14 for 129 yards.

