The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will try to complete a second straight unbeaten regular season when they face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the 2022 Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate rivalry matchup. Georgia has gone a perfect 11-0 through its first 11 games, beating Kentucky in a 16-6 final last week. The Yellow Jackets pulled off a big upset at then-No. 13 North Carolina last week and still needs one win to become bowl eligible.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Bulldogs are favored by 35.5 points in the latest Georgia vs. Georgia Tech odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 49.

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech spread: Georgia -35.5

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech over/under: 49 points

Why Georgia can cover

Georgia struggled offensively against Kentucky last week, but its defense looked as good as ever. The Bulldogs held star running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. to just 51 rushing yards on 17 carries, while Kentucky quarterback Will Levis was sacked four times and threw an interception. They rank seventh in the country in total offense, averaging 496.3 yards per game.

The Bulldogs were averaging 42.2 points per game over their previous five games before the Kentucky contest. Senior quarterback Stetson Bennett has thrown for 3,011 yards and 14 touchdowns, with tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Ladd McConkey each going over 600 receiving yards. Georgia is on a 16-game home winning streak, while Georgia Tech has only covered six times in its last 19 games.

Why Georgia Tech can cover

Georgia Tech stunned the college football world last week, scoring three unanswered touchdowns after falling into a 17-0 hole against North Carolina. The Yellow Jackets were 21.5-point underdogs, so it was a shocking turnaround. They have been excellent as underdogs this season, going 4-1 against the spread with outright upset wins over Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and North Carolina.

Senior running back Hassan Hall and junior running back Dontae Smith have combined for nearly 1,000 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Their success should allow Georgia Tech to control a large chunk of the time of possession on Saturday, which will make it difficult for Georgia to cover a large spread. The Bulldogs also have an SEC title game against LSU on deck, making this a lookahead spot.

