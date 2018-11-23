Georgia vs. Georgia Tech: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

No. 5 Georgia will host Georgia Tech Saturday afternoon in the rivalry known as Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate, and hopes to keep its College Football Playoff chances alive in the process. The Bulldogs are coming off an easy win over UMass in which starters got plenty of rest, quarterback Justin Fields got plenty of action and -- most importantly -- avoided the injury bug. The Yellow Jackets shocked Virginia 30-27 in overtime to quietly push their record to 7-4.

Will Georgia keep rolling into next weekend's de facto national quarterfinal against No. 1 Alabama in the SEC Championship Game? Or will the Yellow Jackets be the ultimate fly in the ointment? Let's preview the game and make a pick.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 24 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Sanford Stadium -- Athens, Georgia

TV: SEC Network | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets have come on strong of late, winning their last four games thanks to the dynamic quarterback duo of TaQuon Marshall and Tobias Oliver. Oliver started the streak off with a sizzling performance against Virginia Tech in late October, and Marshall has taken over in wins over Virginia and Miami -- and rushed for 107 yards in the win over the Cavaliers. Marshall's comfort within the triple option offense combined with the plethora of running backs coach Paul Johnson has at his disposal makes this offense one of the most dangerous units in the country. The defense, though, hasn't been as stout as it seems during that winning streak. The Yellow Jackets have given up more than 5.5 yards per play to each of their last four opponents, and are squaring off against one of the most balanced offenses in the country Saturday afternoon.

Georgia: The Bulldogs are riding high, have won four straight since losing to LSU in mid-October, the running game has cranked up since D'Andre Swift returned to 100 percent, and the wide receiving corps has proven to be one of the deepest and most versatile groups in the country. The offensive line has been banged up throughout the season, but coach Kirby Smart has been able to find ways around the injuries for the most part. The run defense has improved to a point where it's only giving up 3.75 yards per rush in November -- which included a performance in which the Bulldogs shut down Kentucky and Benny Snell.

Game prediction, picks

Georgia Tech has won two straight over the Bulldogs when the game is played in Sanford Stadium, but won't make it three. We all saw how dangerous the triple option can be last week when The Citadel had success against Alabama, but it won't be a shock to Smart and the Bulldogs. They set aside practice time in the spring and fall camp specifically dedicated to stopping this attack and beating the intra-state rival. Swift, Fromm, Elijah Holyfield and the rest of the Bulldogs will have enough success to lead the Bulldogs to a relatively easy win, but the linebackers will struggle enough with the triple option to keep the Yellow Jackets within the number. Pick: Georgia Tech (+17.5)

