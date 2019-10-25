Georgia vs. Kentucky: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 10 Georgia (home) vs. Kentucky (away)

Current Records: Georgia 5-1-0; Kentucky 3-3-0

What to Know

Kentucky lost both of their matches to Georgia last season, on scores of 42-13 and 34-17, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Kentucky and Georgia will face off in an SEC battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. The Wildcats will be seeking to avenge the 34-17 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 3 of last year.

Kentucky didn't have too much breathing room in their game with Arkansas last week, but they still walked away with a 24-20 victory. WR Lynn Bowden went supernova for Kentucky as he rushed for 196 yards and two TDs on 24 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Bowden has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Bowden scored three touchdowns overall-- his season high.

Meanwhile, Georgia fought the good fight in their overtime contest but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. It was close but no cigar for the Bulldogs as they fell 20-17 to South Carolina. If the result catches you off guard, it should: the Bulldogs were the far and away favorite.

Kentucky's win lifted them to 3-3 while Georgia's defeat dropped them down to 5-1. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Bulldogs have yet to allow a single rushing touchdown. As for the Wildcats, they come into the matchup boasting the fewest passing touchdowns allowed per game in the league at three. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Stadium -- Athens, Georgia

Sanford Stadium -- Athens, Georgia TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 25-point favorite against the Wildcats.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 25-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Georgia have won all of the games they've played against Kentucky in the last five years.