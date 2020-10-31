No. 5 Georgia appears to be on a mission to get back on the right track vs. a Kentucky team that, at the very least, is as pesky as any squad in the SEC. The Bulldogs aren't exactly in must-win mode just yet, but a second loss in conference would leave them a very small margin for error the rest of the season. Meanwhile, Kentucky is coming off a 20-10 road loss to Missouri -- its third loss of the season.

The Wildcats are giving up just 4.87 yards per play in 2020, good enough for third in the SEC. That defense will be going up against a Georgia offense under quarterback Stetson Bennett IV that has been searching to find its identity since the moment toe met leather to open the season.

What will happen in what's expected to be chilly conditions in Lexington this weekend? Let's break down the game and make picks straight up and against the spread. Odds via William Hill Sportsbook

Storylines

Georgia: The Bulldogs' defense has been lights out in every game other than the loss to Alabama two weeks ago. They didn't give up more than 280 yards or 4.18 yards per play in their first three games, and there's no shame in getting lit up by Alabama. That's the anomaly, not the start of a defensive regression.

The offense is where the questions are. Bennett couldn't keep pace with Mac Jones and Alabama's offense two weeks ago, but not all of that was on him. His wide receivers struggled to get open, which is a concern that has persisted through the first four games of the season.

Kentucky: The rushing game has been the trademark of the Wildcats for the last two seasons, but that disappeared against Missouri. They managed just 95 yards on 22 carries and, as a result, couldn't work off play action. That is going to have to change, and it starts with running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. and quarterback Joey Gatewood, who will start in place of Terry Wilson (wrist). That star-studded offensive line will have its work cut out for it against a front seven that could be considered the best in the country.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky

TV: SEC Network | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Game prediction, picks

Expect a low-scoring game thanks to the scheme of these two teams and the first cold weather game of the season. That will play right into the hands of the Bulldogs, who not only want to do that every game, but will also want to open the playbook to let Bennett get more comfortable heading into next week's rivalry game with Florida. Give me the Bulldogs, and give them to me big. Pick: Georgia (-15)



Dennis Dodd Chip Patterson Tom Fornelli Barrett Sallee Ben Kercheval Jerry Palm David Cobb UGA -15 Kentucky Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Kentucky Georgia S/U Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia

What picks can you make with confidence this week, and which Big 12 underdog will pull off a shocking upset? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams will win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned nearly $4,000 in profit over the past four-plus seasons.