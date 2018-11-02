Georgia vs. Kentucky odds, line: 2018 college football picks, predictions from model that called Texas' upset

A huge SEC East contest takes place Saturday when Kentucky hosts Georgia at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The winner clinches the SEC East, while the loser misses out on a trip to Atlanta for the SEC title game and is effectively eliminated from the College Football Playoff discussion. Georgia is currently ranked No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings, while Kentucky comes in at No. 9. The Wildcats upset Missouri, 15-14, last week as a touchdown underdog, while the Bulldogs routed rival Florida, 36-17.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs are 8.5-point favorites and the Over-Under for total points scored is 44.5 in the latest Georgia vs. Kentucky odds. Before you make any Georgia vs. Kentucky picks, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model is aware of the huge strides made by the Wildcats in relatively short order. They went from perennial SEC pushovers to legitimate contenders to reach the SEC title game. Behind a run-based offense and an underrated defense, Kentucky (7-1) kept its breakout season going last week by taking down high-powered Missouri on the road. The Wildcats' lone loss of the season came at Texas A&M in overtime.

Last week, they held Missouri quarterback Drew Lock, who is expected to be a high NFL draft pick, to 165 yards on 15-of-27 passing with no touchdowns. The Tigers managed just 249 yards of total offense after generating 646 yards and 65 points in their win over Memphis the previous week.

Just because Kentucky held down Missouri doesn't mean they'll stay within the spread against Georgia.

The Bulldogs had a letdown against LSU two weeks ago and paid for it with a blowout loss. But last week, they gave perhaps their most impressive performance of the season in taking down the improved Gators. Jake Fromm threw for 240 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in an efficient outing. Georgia managed 189 rushing yards against a stout Florida defense, led by D'Andre Swift's 104 and a touchdown.

