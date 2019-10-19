Georgia vs. Kentucky odds, line: 2019 College football picks, top predictions from expert on 13-3 run

The Georgia Bulldogs will look to maintain their dominance of the Kentucky Wildcats when they meet Saturday in an important SEC East showdown. Kickoff in the nationally televised contest from Sanford Stadium comes at 6 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs (5-1, 2-1) have won nine straight in the series, including a 34-17 victory last season at Kentucky to clinch the SEC East title. They need another win Saturday in order to stay on track in the SEC race following last week's 20-17 double-overtime home loss to South Carolina. Kentucky (3-3, 1-3) is looking to build on a 24-20 comeback win over Arkansas in which it used its star receiver at quarterback and overcame a 13-point deficit. The Bulldogs are 24.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 45.5 in the latest Georgia vs. Kentucky odds. Before making your Georgia vs. Kentucky picks, make sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel.

A Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in collegiate athletics and was SportsLine's top college football analyst last year. Now, he's in the midst of another strong season for SportsLine members. What's more, he has had a sharp eye for the trajectory of these SEC programs, posting a record of 13-3 on picks involving the Wildcats or Bulldogs over the past two seasons.

In Week 4, Nagel advised SportsLine members that Georgia (-14.5) was getting a bit too much respect from oddsmakers in its crucial showdown with Notre Dame. The Irish kept it a one-score game most of the way, and the Bulldogs had to knock down a goal-line pass to preserve the 23-17 victory. Anyone who followed Nagel's advice picked up another easy winner, and those who have consistently followed him are way up.

Now, he has zeroed in on Georgia vs. Kentucky from every angle and released another strong against the spread pick that he's sharing over at SportsLine.

Last year, the Bulldogs piled up 331 rushing yards against a Kentucky defense that was statistically better than it is this season. Needless to say, they are likely to exploit their advantage on the ground again Saturday. Georgia's 237 rushing yards per game ranks first in the SEC and is No. 16 nationally. D'Andre Swift leads the way with 573 yards and five scores. He ran for 156 yards and two touchdowns in last season's meeting.

Kentucky's run defense has allowed an SEC-high 14 rushing touchdowns and is also yielding 173 ground yards per contest, ranking No. 12 in the conference. In last year's victory, the Bulldogs limited Kentucky to 310 yards of total offense and forced two turnovers. Georgia has allowed a total of 40 point to its first three SEC opponents this season.

The Bulldogs have dominated this series of late and won 34-17 last year at Kentucky with the SEC East title on the line. But they are far from assured of covering the Georgia vs. Kentucky spread Saturday against a team that is notoriously stubborn and finding creative ways to remain competitive.

Last week, Kentucky's depth issues at quarterback resulted in receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. starting behind center. He accounted for three touchdowns, including a 24-yard run in the fourth quarter that held up as the difference. The junior finished with 196 yards on 24 carries while also completing 7-of-11 passes for 78 yards. A.J. Rose also picked up 90 rushing yards for the Wildcats, who finished with 418 yards of total offense.

The defense limited Arkansas to just seven second-half points and forced a turnover on downs on the final possession as the Razorbacks reached the Kentucky 15-yard line.

We can tell you Nagel is leaning over, and he's also identified the critical factor that has him all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing it at SportsLine.

Who wins Kentucky vs. Georgia? And what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kentucky vs. Georgia spread you should jump on Saturday, all from the seasoned expert who has hit 81 percent of his picks on these teams, and find out.