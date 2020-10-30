The Kentucky Wildcats (2-3) host the Georgia Bulldogs (3-1) in an SEC East clash on Saturday afternoon. After a bye week, Georgia aims to bounce back from a 17-point loss to Alabama on Oct. 17. Kentucky is also seeking a rebound after a road loss to Missouri last week. Kickoff is set for noon ET in Lexington. Kentucky is expected to start Joey Gatewood at quarterback in place of the injured Terry Wilson Jr. (wrist).

William Hill lists the Bulldogs as 17-point road favorites, up from the opening at -14.5. The over-under for total points scored is 42.5, down a point from the opening line, in the latest Georgia vs. Kentucky odds. Before making any Kentucky vs. Georgia picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 29-19 on top-rated picks through seven weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning nearly $500 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Georgia vs. Kentucky. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Kentucky vs. Georgia:

Georgia vs. Kentucky spread: Georgia -17

Georgia vs. Kentucky over-under: 42.5 points

Georgia vs. Kentucky money line: Georgia -850, Kentucky +575

UGA: The Bulldogs are 10-6 against the spread in the last 16 games as a favorite

UK: The Wildcats are 12-6 against the spread in the last 18 games

Why Georgia can cover

Though the Kentucky defense is strong, Georgia does have a path to offensive success in this matchup. The Bulldogs are a top-five scoring offense in the SEC so far this season, averaging 33.0 points per contest. From there, Georgia is a top-five rushing offense in the conference, putting up 165.3 yards per game on the ground.

Defensively, Georgia is unquestionably stellar, leading the SEC in both scoring defense (19.5 points allowed per game) and rushing defense (65.5 yards allowed per game) so far in 2020. Kentucky is currently second-worst in the SEC in total offense, and the Bulldogs should be able to hold up when the Wildcats have the ball. Finally, Georgia has a potential special teams edge, with the Bulldogs currently leading the conference both punting average (50.7 yards per punt) and net punting average (47.9 yards per punt).

Why Kentucky can cover

Kentucky is a stout defensive team, and the Wildcats could find strong footing against an uneven Georgia offense. The Wildcats are second-best in the SEC in scoring defense, giving up only 20.0 points per game, and Kentucky also ranks in the top four in total defense, passing defense, yards per pass attempt allowed, quarterback rating allowed and interceptions. Georgia is dead-last in the SEC in completion percentage, connecting on only 55.6 percent of its passes, and Kentucky is allowing only 3.5 yards per carry to opposing rushers this season.

Offensively, the Wildcats will need to run the ball effectively, and there is reason to believe in that attack with 4.7 yards per tote this season. Kentucky ranks fourth in the SEC with nine rushing touchdowns, and the Wildcats have three different rushers with at least 200 yards this season, headlined by Chris Rodriguez Jr. with 305 yards and four touchdowns on 5.5 yards per carry.

How to make Georgia vs. Kentucky picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with Kentucky projected for only 105 passing yards and Georgia running back Zamir White projected to average less than four yards per carry. It also has generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kentucky vs. Georgia? And which side of the spread hits almost 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Georgia vs. Kentucky spread to back, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $4,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.