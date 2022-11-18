The reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs continue their push for a second straight national title when they hit the road to face the Kentucky Wildcats in a SEC on CBS game on Saturday at Kroger Field, Lexington, Ky. The Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0 in SEC) are No. 1 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings and already have clinched their fifth East Division title in the last six years. They are set to face LSU in the 2022 SEC championship game on Dec. 3. Meanwhile the Wildcats (6-4, 3-4) are looking to bounce back after a 24-21 loss to Vanderbilt.

Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are 22.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. Kentucky odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5. Saturday's game can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Before making any Kentucky vs. Georgia picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Georgia vs. Kentucky and locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Kentucky vs. Georgia:

Georgia vs. Kentucky spread: Bulldogs -22.5

Georgia vs. Kentucky over/under: 48.5 points

Georgia vs. Kentucky money line: Bulldogs -2400, Wildcats +1150

UGA: The Bulldogs are tied for the national lead with 32 rushing touchdowns.

UK: The Wildcats rank third in the SEC in scoring defense (20.0).

Georgia vs. Kentucky picks: See picks at SportsLine

Georgia vs. Kentucky streaming: Paramount+

Why Georgia can cover



Georgia has a devastating rushing attack. The Bulldogs are tied for the national lead with 32 rushing touchdowns. Eight different Bulldogs have scored a rushing touchdown this season led by junior running back Daijun Edwards, with seven. Georgia is averaging 192.5 rushing yards per game and 5.4 yards per carry.

In addition, the Bulldogs are playing championship-caliber defense again. Georgia leads the SEC and ranks second nationally in scoring defense (11.6 points per contest). The defense has posted 21 scoreless quarters.

Why Kentucky can cover

Kentucky has an NFL-caliber quarterback in Will Levis. Widely regarded as a first round pick in next year's NFL Draft, Levis is ranked third in the SEC and 25th in the nation in passing efficiency (153.6). He also is sixth in the conference and 29th in the nation in completion percentage (66.1).

In addition, the Wildcats have one of the best defenses in the conference. Kentucky ranks 20th in the nation in total defense (317.0 yards per game) and 21st in scoring defense (20.0 points per game). The Wildcats have held 13 of their last 14 opponents to 24 points or fewer.

How to make Kentucky vs. Georgia picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting a combined 53 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only see the model's CFB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Georgia vs. Kentucky? And which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out, and don't forget to stream on Paramount+.