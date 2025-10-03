Teams looking to get back into the win column clash when the Kentucky Wildcats take on the 12th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in a key Southeastern Conference matchup on Saturday. Kentucky is coming off a 35-13 loss at South Carolina, while Georgia dropped a 24-21 decision to Alabama last weekend. The Wildcats (2-2, 0-2 SEC), who are 0-1 against ranked opponents this season, are 0-1 on the road in 2025. The Bulldogs (3-1, 1-1 SEC), who are 2-0 against unranked opponents, are 2-1 on their home field.

Kickoff from Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., is at noon ET. Georgia leads the all-time series 64-12-2, including each of the past 15 meetings dating to 2010. The Bulldogs are 20.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. Kentucky odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5 via SportsLine consensus.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kentucky vs. Georgia. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Georgia vs. Kentucky:

Kentucky vs. Georgia spread Georgia -20.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Kentucky vs. Georgia over/under 48.5 points Kentucky vs. Georgia money line Georgia -1493, Kentucky +850 Kentucky vs. Georgia picks See picks at SportsLine Kentucky vs. Georgia streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Georgia can cover

Junior Gunner Stockton powers the Bulldogs' attack. The dual-threat quarterback has completed 76 of 109 passes (69.7%) for 851 yards and five touchdowns, and has carried 33 times for 146 yards (4.4 average) and three touchdowns. In a 44-41 overtime win over Tennessee on Sept. 13, he completed 23 of 31 passes (74.2%) for 304 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried 13 times for 38 yards and one touchdown.

Among his top targets in the passing game is senior wide receiver Colbie Young. Young, who is in his second year with the program after two seasons at Miami (Fla.), has 17 receptions for 238 yards (14.0 average) and one touchdown. In the loss to Alabama, he caught four passes for 59 yards (14.8 average) and one touchdown. He had four catches for 73 yards (18.3 average), including a long of 45, in the win over Tennessee.

Why Kentucky can cover

Redshirt freshman Cutter Boley has taken over at quarterback for the Wildcats. In three games, including two starts, he has completed 23 of 43 passes for 402 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. In a 48-23 win over Eastern Michigan, he completed 12 of 21 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns. In two seasons at Kentucky, he has completed 49 of 96 passes for 740 yards and four touchdowns with six interceptions.

Senior Seth McGowan helps power the ground attack for Kentucky. The transfer is in his first season with the Wildcats, after one year at New Mexico State and one at Oklahoma. For his career, he has carried 278 times for 1,580 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also has caught 37 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns. In last week's loss at South Carolina, he carried 17 times for 112 yards and one touchdown. He had 18 carries for 104 yards and three touchdowns against Eastern Michigan.

How to make Georgia vs. Kentucky picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting 54 combined points.

So who wins Kentucky vs. Georgia, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?