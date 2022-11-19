The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will try to extend their winning streak to 13 when they take on the rival Kentucky Wildcats in a SEC on CBS game on Saturday at Kroger Field, Lexington, Ky. The Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0 in SEC) have won 12 straight games and 28 of their last 29. The only blemish over that stretch was a loss to Alabama in last season's SEC Championship Game. Meanwhile the Wildcats (6-4, 3-4) have lost two of their last three games and are coming off a loss to Vanderbilt. They are in a three-way tie for third in the SEC East.

Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are 22.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. Kentucky odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Saturday's game can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Sign up now with promo code ALLYEAR to get 50% off one year of the Essential or Premium plan at Paramount+. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS and countless movies and shows. Get it all for 50% for a year with promo code ALLYEAR when you sign up right here.

Before making any Kentucky vs. Georgia picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Georgia vs. Kentucky and locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Kentucky vs. Georgia:

Georgia vs. Kentucky spread: Bulldogs -22.5

Georgia vs. Kentucky over/under: 47.5 points

Georgia vs. Kentucky money line: Bulldogs -2400, Wildcats +1150

UGA: The Bulldogs are tied for the national lead with 32 rushing touchdowns.

UK: The Wildcats rank third in the SEC in scoring defense (20.0).

Georgia vs. Kentucky picks: See picks at SportsLine

Georgia vs. Kentucky streaming: Paramount+

Why Georgia can cover



Georgia has a proven winner at quarterback in Stetson Bennett. A former walk-on whose story has been well documented, Bennett is 24-3 as a starter at Georgia and has completed 64.4% of his passes in his career. This season, despite playing in a run-based offense, Bennett ranks second in the conference in passing yards per game (289.5).

In addition, the Bulldogs have an elite tight end duo in sophomore Brock Bowers and junior Darnell Washington. Bowers, an All-American last season, has 39 catches for a team-high 615 yards and four touchdowns while Washington has 24 catches for 392 yards and a touchdown. Both are semifinalists for the Mackey Award, which goes to the country's best tight end.

Why Kentucky can cover

Kentucky has an NFL-caliber quarterback in Will Levis. Widely regarded as a first round pick in next year's NFL Draft, Levis is ranked third in the SEC and 25th in the nation in passing efficiency (153.6). He also is sixth in the conference and 29th in the nation in completion percentage (66.1).

In addition, the Wildcats have one of the best defenses in the conference. Kentucky ranks 20th in the nation in total defense (317.0 yards per game) and 21st in scoring defense (20.0 points per game). The Wildcats have held 13 of their last 14 opponents to 24 points or fewer.

How to make Kentucky vs. Georgia picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting a combined 53 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only see the model's CFB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Georgia vs. Kentucky? And which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out, and don't forget to stream on Paramount+.