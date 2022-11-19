Looking to keep its undefeated record intact, No. 1 Georgia hits the road in Week 12 when it battles with divisional foe Kentucky in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week on Saturday. The Bulldogs are coming off of a 45-19 win over Mississippi State in which is pulled away in the second half, while Kentucky suffered a defeat at the hands of Vanderbilt last week -- a loss which broke the Commodores' 26-game SEC losing streak.

The big storyline is how Georgia will react to its second straight road game against a division opponent that is desperate for a win. The Wildcats were ranked as high as No. 7 in the country but have lost four of their last six games and struggled on both sides of the ball. A win over Georgia would give the fan base and administration some good news to fall back on after flirting with the ultimate success during the first month of the season.

What should you expect Saturday afternoon? Let's break down the game and make picks straight up and against the spread.

Georgia vs. Kentucky: Need to know

Eyes on Rodriguez: Kentucky star running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. has topped the 100-yard mark on the ground in four of his last five games while providing a little bit of balance to a Kentucky offense that severely lacked that balance early in the season. He will test the strength and depth of a Georgia defense that has established itself as one of the best in the nation.

"He seeks and cherishes contact," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. "And it's that time of year where you watch defenses across the country and people turn down contact. They turn down hits. We make a point to try to show it to our guys that as the year goes, tackling gets worse and worse and worse. Are we going to be bit by that contagious bug of lack of a willingness to thud and tackle people, especially a guy that loves it. I mean, he seeks it. He wants to hit you. One of the most physical runners I've seen, and it just seems like Kentucky always has 'that' guy."

It's going to be a tall order for Kentucky to upset Georgia. If Rodriguez can find success against the group, the Wildcats at least have a chance.

Where is AD Mitchell?: The Georgia wide receiver who had the game-tying touchdown catch in the national title game win over Alabama has largely been missing in action this year. He had five catches for 69 yards and one touchdown over the first two games of the season but has been out with an ankle injury since. It doesn't sound like Mitchell will be available against the Wildcats.

"He wants to get back. He works really hard at it," Smart said on Monday. "He was better last week than he's been every week previous. He actually got to do individual drills last week and did some things. But he's still not, or at least last week, I don't know where he is this week because I haven't seen him yet, but he was not where he could come out of breaks and do the things required to play receiver, and that's tough. So he stayed here. He got extra rehab here, felt like he got a little better rehab here not having to be on it all weekend and during the game. So we're, again, hopeful to get him back this week, but it will be day by day."

Georgia's top wide receiver is Ladd McConkey, who has 578 receiving yards on the season. Kearis Jackson has 246 yards -- second-most among true wide receivers. That seems crazy in this day and age. Smart and offensive coordinator Todd Monken need to find somebody outside to help the entire offense out, and Mitchell was supposed to do just that. We'll see if he goes this weekend. Either way, he needs to get back for the SEC Championship Game and potential return to the College Football Playoff.

Stetson for Heisman?: Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV has had a tremendous season that should garner at least some buzz for the Heisman Trophy. He is second in the SEC in passing yards per game (289.5) despite the fact that several Georgia games have been blowouts with Bennett not even on the field. He has 144 rushing yards (including negative yards from sacks) and seven rushing touchdowns on the road. More importantly, he's been a rock for the reigning national champions in their quest to sustain success in the modern era.

Will Smart keep Bennett in the game longer than expected and pad his stats? A Heisman Trophy is a great recruiting tool, and Smart knows just how much it would mean to the program if he can develop a former walk-on into the winner of college football's biggest individual prize.

How to watch Georgia vs. Kentucky live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 19 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Georgia vs. Kentucky prediction, picks

I'll take the Bulldogs to not only win but cover the massive spread. The Wildcats have fallen off a cliff, quarterback Will Levis has thrown more interceptions (five) than touchdowns (four) over the last four games and the loss to Vanderbilt last week has to be deflating for a team that once had high hopes. The Bulldogs will keep their foot on the gas more than they normally do in order to keep their first-teamers fresh for the stretch run. Prediction: Georgia (-22.5)



