Georgia vs. Kentucky score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 6 Georgia and No. 9 Kentucky battle for the SEC East title
The SEC East goes through Lexington, Kentucky. That's not something we ever thought we'd utter, at least not this season. But here we are and it's true. No. 6 Georgia visits No. 9 Kentucky on Saturday afternoon with an SEC East championship on the line. Georgia marches to the Bluegrass State after thoroughly handling Florida a week ago in a 36-17 win. Kentucky's magic continued last week in a gritty last-second win over Missouri. But neither of those wins carry over in a battle that will pit the nation's top scoring defense in UK against an UGA offense that looks like it's finding its legs.
Kentucky is led on defense by Josh Allen, the SEC's sack king, and a bruising ground game thanks to physical offensive line play and Benny Snell's 116 yards per game. Georgia features a two-pronged rushing attack split between Elijah Holyfield and D'Andre Swift. It also has one of the best secondaries in college football and a quarterback in Jake Fromm who is one of college football's most efficient behind center.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Georgia vs. Kentucky. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
