Georgia vs. LSU: Game prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

No. 13 LSU lost a heartbreaker last week to Florida, and will return home Saturday afternoon to an even tougher task. No. 2 Georgia will enter Death Valley looking to build upon six straight wins to open the season and notch a key road win in one of the most intimidating atmospheres in college football.

The Tigers defense has been stellar all season, but couldn't hold up long enough last week when the offense didn't get cranked up in the second half in The Swamp. Quarterback Joe Burrow has been a revelation for coach Ed Orgeron's crew, but couldn't stretch the field deep when his team needed him the most. The Bulldogs boast a top-tier defense, two star quarterbacks in Jake Fromm and Justin Fields and a talented group of wide receivers.

Let's preview the SEC on CBS Game of the Week between the Bulldogs and Tigers.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 13 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Storylines

Georgia: Fromm enters the matchup with the Tigers ranked No. 4 nationally in passing efficiency (192.46), and coach Kirby Smart has done a masterful job determining when to Fields. Make no mistake about it, Fields isn't a "running" quarterback. He has plenty of the playbook at his disposal, and both signal-callers stress defenses in different ways. That's what makes this offense click now after the injury bug bit the offensive line a little bit. The Bulldogs boast the top defense in the SEC in total defense (283.2 YPG) and yards per play (4.52), and wants to make every game a fist fight.

LSU: The loss won't sit well in Baton Rouge, but the first month-plus of the season proved that LSU is back to being a week-in, week-out force that has enough balance offensively to keep opposing defenses on their toes. Burrow couldn't get the job done late against the Gators, but his zero-touchdown, two-interception performance was the first game in which he has struggled this year. Running back Nick Brossette is tough inside the tackles, and is tied for the SEC lead in rushing touchdowns with eight. The front seven routinely gets pressure, and the secondary has feasted off that pressure with eight interceptions in 2018 -- tied for second in the conference.

Game prediction, picks

LSU got into a slugfest with Florida last week, and the Bulldogs will bring the same kind of defensive pressure to Baton Rouge this week. Expect the Bulldogs to load the box and dare Burrow to stress the defense deep. The problem is that Georgia has consistently forced defenses to check down, which is a big reason why their pass defense has given up just 5.2 passing yards per attempt -- tops in the SEC. The Fromm/Fields tandem will wear down the Tigers offense, and the Bulldogs will pull away late for a win and cover. Pick: Georgia (-7.5)

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 7? And what title contender will go down hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons.