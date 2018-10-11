Georgia vs. LSU odds, line: 2018 college football picks and predictions from model on 64-52 roll

A pair of heavyweight SEC contenders meet in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Saturday when No. 2 Georgia visits No. 13 LSU at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and CBSSports.com. The Tigers pose perhaps the biggest regular-season challenge for a Georgia team with national title aspirations, while LSU looks to get back in the hunt after a tough road loss at Florida last week. The Bulldogs are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. LSU odds, while the over-under is 50.5 points. In a game that will have major implications on both sides of the SEC standings, be sure to check out the Georgia vs. LSU picks from SportsLine's advanced computer before locking in any of your own.

The model has taken Georgia's strong run through the SEC East into account. The Bulldogs have already faced four of the other six teams in their division and only Missouri managed to come within two scores of the reigning SEC East champions.

A strong defense and balanced offense have been key for the Bulldogs. Quarterback Jake Fromm is completing 72.8 percent of his passes, while six different players have recorded at least 100 yards on the ground this season. Add in a top-ranked defense, and Georgia has the look of a contender for the College Football Playoff.

But that doesn't guarantee that the Bulldogs will cover the spread against a tough SEC crossover opponent in LSU.

The Tigers were in the top five as recently as last week before a road setback against the Gators. Back in the confines of Tiger Stadium this week, LSU still has a chance to control its own destiny in the SEC standings if they can pull an upset against the Bulldogs.

And like Georgia, LSU prides itself on physicality. Running backs Nick Brossette and Clyde Edwards-Helaire have combined for 13 touchdowns. Transfer quarterback Joe Burrow (53.9 completion percentage) hasn't been as accurate as Fromm, but with just two interceptions, he has limited mistakes and given LSU a chance in every game.

