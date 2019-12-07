Georgia vs. LSU odds, line: 2019 SEC Championship Game picks, best predictions from expert who's 10-0

The LSU Tigers look to continue their memorable season Saturday when they face the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2019 SEC Championship Game. Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium is set for 4 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on CBS. The Tigers (12-0, 8-0), who are No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings, have been one of the bigger surprises among major-conference programs. The Bulldogs (11-1, 7-1), ranked No. 4 in the playoff rankings, had high expectations after falling just short of the playoff last year with a loss in the SEC title game. Their hopes were damaged by an early loss to South Carolina, but a victory Saturday would cement their recovery and likely lead to a return trip to the playoff. The Tigers are seven-point favorites, up 1.5 points from the opening line, and the over-under for total points scored is 57 in the latest Georgia vs. LSU odds. Before finalizing your Georgia vs. LSU picks, make sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel.

A Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in collegiate athletics and was SportsLine's top college football analyst last year. He is having another strong season for SportsLine members, hitting on 60 percent of his spread selections. What's more, he has had a keen eye for the trajectory of these SEC clubs, posting a sterling record of 15-3 on college football picks involving the Bulldogs or Tigers over the past two seasons. He has had a particularly sharp eye for the trajectory of the Bulldogs and has hit 10 consecutive spread picks on their games.

Just last week, Nagel told SportsLine members that Georgia (-28) would avoid a letdown against rebuilding rival Georgia Tech and pull away to cover the spread. The Bulldogs did just that in their 52-7 victory, giving Nagel's followers another winner. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

Here are several college football betting lines and trends for Georgia vs. LSU:

Georgia vs. LSU spread: LSU -7

Georgia vs. LSU over-under: 57 points

Georgia vs. LSU money line: LSU -269, Georgia +217

LSU: Tigers have covered six of eight games against opponents with winning records.

UGA: Bulldogs are 8-1 ATS in their last nine neutral-site games.

Although the explosive passing game has generated the majority of headlines for LSU's offense, balance has played a major role in its success. The Tigers are gaining 170 ground yards per contest for an offense that is putting up 560 total yards per game. Clyde Edwards-Helaire is third in the SEC with 1,233 rushing yards and the junior is averaging 6.8 yards per carry. He also is a threat in the passing game, with 338 receiving yards on 43 catches with a touchdown.

The Tigers boast perhaps the top duo of wide receivers in the country in Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, giving Joe Burrow plenty of options. Chase has an SEC-best 1,457 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. Jefferson is third in the SEC with 1,092 receiving yards and he has scored 13 touchdowns. Six other players have double figures in receptions and have caught 15 touchdowns between them.

Even so, the Tigers are no guarantee to win or cover the LSU vs. Georgia spread in the SEC Championship Game 2019.

The Bulldogs have quietly built one of the most dominant defensive units in recent SEC history. They rank best in the conference and second in the country behind Clemson with a scoring defense that allows 10.4 points per game. No opponent has scored more than 20 points this season, a feat Georgia shares only with Clemson.

Georgia is the first team in the past 20 years to not allow a rushing touchdown through the first nine games of the season. In program history, only the school's 1968 SEC championship club allowed fewer points in a season. South Carolina needed overtime to score 20 points against Georgia, and its 20-17 victory accounts for the Bulldogs' lone defeat this season.

