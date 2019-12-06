Georgia vs. LSU odds, line: 2019 SEC Championship Game picks, predictions from expert who's 10-0

In perhaps the most anticipated matchup of the week, the LSU Tigers meet the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday in the 2019 SEC Championship Game. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the game will be televised on CBS. The SEC title winner is essentially assured of a berth in the College Football Playoff, while the loser won't necessarily be eliminated. The Tigers come in at No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, while the Bulldogs hold the fourth and final spot. LSU (12-0, 8-0) tore through the SEC West division with an undefeated ledger and just two conference games decided by one score. Georgia (11-1, 7-1) recovered from its upset loss to South Carolina to win its final six games and capture the SEC East crown. The Tigers are seven-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 55.5 in the latest Georgia vs. LSU odds. Before finalizing your LSU vs. Georgia picks and 2019 SEC Championship Game predictions, make sure you hear what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

Georgia vs. LSU spread: LSU -7

Georgia vs. LSU over-under: 55.5 points

Georgia vs. LSU money line: LSU -275, Georgia +225

LSU: Tigers have covered six of eight games against opponents with winning records.

UGA: Bulldogs are 8-1 ATS in their last nine neutral-site games.

Nagel knows that behind Heisman front-runner Joe Burrow, the Tigers are second in the country in scoring at 48.7 points per game and also boast the No. 2-ranked passing game at 390 yards per contest. The Ohio State transfer has completed 78.3 percent of his passes for 4,366 yards and 44 touchdowns against just six interceptions. He has added 248 rushing yards and three more scores.

In the regular-season finale, LSU rolled to a 50-7 win over a Texas A&M club that had pushed Georgia to the wire the previous week. Burrow went 23-of-32 for 352 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Even so, the Tigers are no guarantee to win or cover the LSU vs. Georgia spread in the SEC Championship Game 2019.

Last year, the Bulldogs squandered a double-digit lead against Alabama in the SEC title game and fell 35-28 after dominating much of the way. The loss prevented them from a second straight College Football Playoff appearance.

They had little room for error this season following a 20-17 overtime loss to South Carolina. But they took care of business by running the table, a stretch that included surviving challenges from Florida and Auburn. Georgia piled up 500 yards of total offense in its regular-season finale against Georgia Tech and held the Yellow Jackets scoreless in a 35-0 second half.

