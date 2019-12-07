Georgia vs. LSU odds, line: 2019 SEC Championship Game picks, top predictions from expert who's 10-0

The Georgia Bulldogs and LSU Tigers have each won one SEC football championship this decade. One of them will get a second Saturday and become a virtual lock for the College Football Playoff. The teams meet at 4 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in the high-stakes showdown that will be televised on CBS. The high-powered Tigers (12-0, 8-0), ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings, look to cap their undefeated season with a conference title and perhaps the top overall seed in the four-team playoff. Georgia (11-1, 7-1), ranked No. 4, likely must win in order to reach the playoff for the second time in the past three years and is looking to redeem last year's performance in which it squandered a double-digit lead to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. The Tigers are seven-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 55.5 in the latest LSU vs. Georgia odds. Before making your Georgia vs. LSU picks in the 2019 SEC Championship Game, make sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel.

A Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in collegiate athletics and was SportsLine's top college football analyst last year. He is having another strong season for SportsLine members, hitting on 60 percent of his spread selections. What's more, he has had a keen eye for the trajectory of these SEC clubs, posting a sterling record of 15-3 on college football picks involving the Bulldogs or Tigers over the past two seasons. He has had a particularly sharp eye for the trajectory of the Bulldogs and has hit 10 consecutive spread picks on their games.

Just last week, Nagel told SportsLine members that Georgia (-28) would avoid a letdown against rebuilding rival Georgia Tech and pull away to cover the spread. The Bulldogs did just that in their 52-7 victory, giving Nagel's followers another winner. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

Now, here are several college football betting lines and trends for Georgia vs. LSU:

Georgia vs. LSU spread: LSU -7

Georgia vs. LSU over-under: 55.5 points

Georgia vs. LSU money line: LSU -275, Georgia +225

LSU: Tigers have covered six of eight games against opponents with winning records.

UGA: Bulldogs are 8-1 ATS in their last nine neutral-site games.

Nagel knows that behind Heisman front-runner Joe Burrow, the Tigers are second in the country in scoring at 48.7 points per game and also boast the No. 2-ranked passing game at 390 yards per contest. The Ohio State transfer has completed 78.3 percent of his passes for 4,366 yards and 44 touchdowns against just six interceptions. He has added 248 rushing yards and three more scores.

In the regular-season finale, LSU rolled to a 50-7 win over a Texas A&M club that had pushed Georgia to the wire the previous week. Burrow went 23-of-32 for 352 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Even so, the Tigers are no guarantee to win or cover the LSU vs. Georgia spread in the SEC Championship Game 2019.

The Bulldogs have quietly built one of the most dominant defensive units in recent SEC history. They rank best in the conference and second in the country behind Clemson with a scoring defense that allows 10.4 points per game. No opponent has scored more than 20 points this season, a feat Georgia shares only with Clemson.

Georgia is the first team in the past 20 years to not allow a rushing touchdown through the first nine games of the season. In program history, only the school's 1968 SEC championship club allowed fewer points in a season. South Carolina needed overtime to score 20 points against Georgia, and its 20-17 victory accounts for the Bulldogs' lone defeat this season.

