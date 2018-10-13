Georgia vs. LSU score, highlights: No. 13 Tigers throttle No. 2 Bulldogs to make statement in SEC

No. 13 LSU kept itself right in the middle of the SEC Championship and College Football Playoff race with one of the best wins we've seen all year in college football, riding a dominant defense to a 36-16 win against No. 2 Georgia.

By responding to the loss at Florida with a win, LSU answered critics who began to doubt a resume that listed Auburn and Miami as its best wins. And if there's any critics left doubting Ed Orgeron's ability to return LSU to SEC championship contention that defined a decade in the 2000s, they are running out of reasons to doubt what's been a breakthrough season for the coach and program in Baton Rouge.

The program that has touted itself as "DBU" throughout the years flexed its muscles in making life miserable for Jake Fromm and the Georgia passing attack. Grant Delpit -- who has been one of the best defensive backs in the country this year -- was all over the field making plays, John Battle was great in run support and Kristian Fulton, who missed two years before reinstated by the NCAA after a suspension for a tampered drug test, had his best moment as a college player with this brilliant display of athleticism to bring down an interception in Georgia territory.

Goodness gracious.

Kristian Fulton pulled off something special on this @LSUFootball interception. pic.twitter.com/grAk3RKn8e — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 13, 2018

For Georgia, this is not the end of the road by any means. The Bulldogs still have everything ahead of them -- the SEC East, the College Football Playoff and even a national championship -- but now there is zero margin for error. We always knew that this stretch of four games was going to be tough for Kirby Smart's team, but this loss on Saturday not only eliminated any margin for error moving forward but exposed some issues that could make going undefeated the rest of the way a challenge.

CBS Sports was with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Georgia vs. LSU. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

