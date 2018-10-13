Georgia vs. LSU score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage

Georgia and LSU are two of the SEC's premier programs, but conference expansion has only further limited the number of times we get to see these two square off during the regular season. On Saturday, the Bulldogs and the Tigers will play with the highest stakes that we've seen since the 2003 season, when LSU beat Georgia in a thriller and went on to win the national championship, the first of six for then-Tigers coach Nick Saban.

LSU, of course, enters the game off a crushing loss to Florida, knocking Ed Orgeron's bunch from the top 10 of the polls and setting them a game back in the SEC West standings. Though undefeated, Georgia has its own set of concerns, as it begins a four-game run that will define its season. Our SportsLine model gives the Bulldogs just a 19.9 percent chance of finishing that stretch (at LSU, vs. Florida, at Kentucky, vs. Auburn) undefeated, and just a 60 percent chance of winning on Saturday in Baton Rouge.

It's a must-win game for two teams with SEC championship and College Football Playoff hopes. To get this kind of game on this stage is a treat, and if we get anything close to that 2003 showdown between the Tigers and the Dawgs, we are all in for something special.

