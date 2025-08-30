It's a Sun Belt vs. SEC showdown as the Marshall Thundering Herd visit the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs for a 2025 Week 1 college football clash on Saturday. The Herd topped their conference last season with a 10-3 overall record and a conference championship, but will look very different in 2025 following an offseason full of roster departures. They visit a Georgia side that will be adjusting to their own roster changes after finishing last season 11-3 overall and defeating Texas for the conference title.

Kickoff from Sanford Stadium in Athens is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are 38.5-point favorites in the latest Marshall vs. Georgia odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 53.5.

Here are SportsLine model's best bets for Marshall vs. Georgia on Saturday:

Over 53.5

Marshall +38.5

The Bulldogs are more than capable of winning at home to start off the season, but it could be by a smaller margin given the massive turnover on their squad. This Georgia team will look different than last year's, mainly because Gunner Stockton will take over as the starting quarterback after Carson Beck went to Miami. The Herd have just three starters returning from last season, and they haven't defeated an SEC team since 1999. That being said, the model has Marshall covering the spread in 70% of simulations.

Over 53.5

Each team saw the Over hit six times last year. Marshall held opponents to just 23.1 points per game last season, but it's unclear if they can repeat that success with north of 50 new players joining the team this season. The Over hits in more than 60% of simulations by the SportsLine projection model.

