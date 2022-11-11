The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will try to remain atop the College Football Playoff rankings when they face the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday night. Georgia has won all nine of its games this season, including a 27-13 win against then-No. 1 Tennessee last week. Mississippi State snapped its two-game losing streak with a 39-33 win against Auburn in overtime in Week 10.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are favored by 16.5 points in the latest Mississippi State vs. Georgia odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 53.5. Before entering any Georgia vs. Mississippi State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mississippi State vs. Georgia. Here are several college football odds for Mississippi State vs. Georgia:

Mississippi State vs. Georgia spread: Mississippi State +16.5

Mississippi State vs. Georgia over/under: 53.5 points

Mississippi State vs. Georgia money line: Mississippi State +550, Georgia -800

Why Mississippi State can cover

Mississippi State has shown that is capable of scoring on just about any team in the SEC, putting up 42 points against Texas A&M, 40 points against Arkansas and 39 points against Auburn. Junior quarterback Will Rogers has thrown for 2,912 yards and 26 touchdowns, with senior wide receiver Caleb Ducking accounting for eight of those scores. Junior running back Dillon Johnson has provided balance by averaging 5.7 yards per carry on 71 attempts.

Georgia is coming off a huge win over Tennessee and has a showdown at No. 24 Kentucky on deck, making this a trap spot on the schedule. The Bulldogs have failed to meet Vegas expectations on multiple occasions this year, beating Missouri by four points as 30.5-point favorites and Kent State by 17 points as 45-point favorites. Mississippi State has covered the spread in four of the last six meetings between these teams.

Why Georgia can cover

Georgia might have only won by two touchdowns last week, but it was a dominant performance from the Bulldogs. Tennessee entered with the top scoring offense in college football, led by the Heisman Trophy favorite, but it never got anything going. Georgia also shut down Oregon's offense earlier in the season, so it is prepared for this matchup.

Offensively, quarterback Stetson Bennett has thrown for 2,606 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, adding just three interceptions. The Bulldogs can clinch their fifth SEC East title in the past six years with a win on Saturday, giving them motivation to cruise to a blowout victory. Mississippi State's defense has allowed at least 24 points in five of its six conference games this season, and it has lost seven of its last eight games against Georgia.

