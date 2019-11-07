Georgia vs. Missouri: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Georgia vs. Missouri football game
Who's Playing
No. 6 Georgia (home) vs. Missouri (away)
Current Records: Georgia 7-1; Missouri 5-3
What to Know
Missouri has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. Missouri and Georgia will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. These two teams have allowed few points on average (the Tigers 18.13, Georgia 11.38), so any points scored will be well earned.
The point spread favored the Tigers last week, but luck did not. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 29-7 walloping at Kentucky's hands. Missouri's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Tyler Badie, who caught two passes for 82 yards and picked up 31 yards on the ground on six carries. One of the most thrilling moments of the game was Badie's 74-yard TD reception in the third quarter. Badie has never finished with more yards this season.
Meanwhile, Georgia was able to grind out a solid victory over Florida on Saturday, winning 24-17. Georgia QB Jake Fromm was slinging it as he passed for 279 yards and two TDs on 30 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Fromm's 52-yard TD bomb to WR Lawrence Cager in the fourth quarter.
Georgia's win lifted them to 7-1 while Missouri's defeat dropped them down to 5-3. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Georgia haven't allowed a rushing touchdown yet this season. As for Missouri, they come into the contest boasting the fourth fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 144.5. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Sanford Stadium -- Athens, Georgia
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 17-point favorite against the Tigers.
Over/Under: 47
Series History
Georgia have won all of the games they've played against Missouri in the last five years.
- Sep 22, 2018 - Georgia 43 vs. Missouri 29
- Oct 14, 2017 - Georgia 53 vs. Missouri 28
- Sep 17, 2016 - Georgia 28 vs. Missouri 27
- Oct 17, 2015 - Georgia 9 vs. Missouri 6
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Howard places Ron Prince on leave
Prince faces reported allegations of verbal abuse and intimidation
-
Ohio State, Georgia schedule series
The decade will go by before you know it ...
-
Week 11 SEC picks against the spread
The SEC will be the center of the college football world on Saturday afternoon
-
Washington vs. Oregon State odds, sims
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Washington Huskies football.
-
UCF vs. Tulsa odds, picks, simulations
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated UCF vs. Tulsa on Friday 10,000 times.
-
Georgia vs. Missouri odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Georgia vs. Missouri matchup 10,000...
-
Memphis ends SMU's unbeaten start to 2019
Memphis takes control of the AAC West and sets the stage for another conference title game...
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game