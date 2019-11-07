Georgia vs. Missouri: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 6 Georgia (home) vs. Missouri (away)

Current Records: Georgia 7-1; Missouri 5-3

What to Know

Missouri has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. Missouri and Georgia will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. These two teams have allowed few points on average (the Tigers 18.13, Georgia 11.38), so any points scored will be well earned.

The point spread favored the Tigers last week, but luck did not. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 29-7 walloping at Kentucky's hands. Missouri's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Tyler Badie, who caught two passes for 82 yards and picked up 31 yards on the ground on six carries. One of the most thrilling moments of the game was Badie's 74-yard TD reception in the third quarter. Badie has never finished with more yards this season.

Meanwhile, Georgia was able to grind out a solid victory over Florida on Saturday, winning 24-17. Georgia QB Jake Fromm was slinging it as he passed for 279 yards and two TDs on 30 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Fromm's 52-yard TD bomb to WR Lawrence Cager in the fourth quarter.

Georgia's win lifted them to 7-1 while Missouri's defeat dropped them down to 5-3. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Georgia haven't allowed a rushing touchdown yet this season. As for Missouri, they come into the contest boasting the fourth fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 144.5. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Stadium -- Athens, Georgia

Sanford Stadium -- Athens, Georgia TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 17-point favorite against the Tigers.

Over/Under: 47

Series History

Georgia have won all of the games they've played against Missouri in the last five years.