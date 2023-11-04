Talk about a scenario that not many people predicted before the season. The biggest game in the SEC East goes down on Saturday as No. 12 Missouri goes on the road to face No. 2 Georgia with the month of November underway and the homestretch in the College Football Playoff race here. The division will more or less belong to the Bulldogs -- again -- with a win over the Tigers as they'll have a two-game lead. Meanwhile, Missouri would draw even with UGA and own the head-to-head tiebreaker if it's able to spring the upset.

The Bulldogs throttled rival Florida 43-20 last week to extend their winning streak to 25 games. Quarterback Carson Beck was solid in Georgia's first full game without star tight end Brock Bowers, who underwent ankle surgery two weeks ago. The defense was all over the Florida offensive line early, which allowed the Dawgs to pull away and never look back.

The Tigers were off last week, which makes this game even more intriguing. Brady Cook and Luther Burden III have become one of the best quarterback-receiver duos in the nation, and there's no doubt that coach Eli Drinkwitz used the bye week to draw up a unique game plan for the undefeated Bulldogs

Let's break down the matchup and make a pick for the big game between the hedges.

Georgia vs. Missouri: Need to know

It's all on Cook: The junior signal caller is third in the nation in completion percentage in passes of 15 or more air yards without being pressured at 59.6%, trailing only LSU's Jayden Daniels and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy. What's interesting is Georgia has struggled mightily in the sack department -- which is a 180-degree turn from what it has been in previous seasons. The Dawgs are only averaging two sacks per game, tied for ninth in the conference. Coaches always talk about explosive plays determining outcomes of games. If Cook can hit a few through the air, it will go a long way toward Mizzou potentially springing the upset.

The evolution of Beck: The first-year starter has topped the 300-yard passing mark in four of Georgia's last five games, including last week when he threw for 315 yards, two touchdowns and averaged 11.3 yards per attempt. Coach Kirby Smart and coordinator Mike Bobo have done a fantastic job easing him into the lineup and developing him into the focal point of the offense. This is a massive stage for Beck. The eyes of the college football world will be on this matchup and, if he continues his recent tear, he could jump into the mix as a Heisman Trophy candidate.

"He's bright. He understands the game," Smart said. "He's played a lot of snaps. He's more experienced than you give him credit for; a lot of the stuff he had when he got here. He didn't just develop it. I mean, he was a good quarterback. He had great demeanor coming out. He's got all the traits of a guy that can win games with his arm, his mind, and if he has to, his feet. And he's done a good job of doing that, and continuing to improve is the goal."

Cody Schrader's big day? There aren't many people outside of the SEC footprint who have paid attention to the star running back for the Tigers, but that could change on Saturday. Schrader is second in the SEC in rushing at 100.88 yards per game, and is coming off a fantastic outing against South Carolina where he rushed for a career-high 159 yards and two touchdowns. Smart knows his Bulldogs have to keep an eye on Schrader even though the Tiger passing attack gets the spotlight.

"Toughness. Just incredible toughness. He doesn't get tackled by the first guy," Smart said of Schrader. "He's another guy that seems like he's been there forever. I feel like I've been seeing this kid playing forever and ever for them, and people bounce off of him when he hits them. He plays on special teams. He embodies what a football player should be and what a committed-to-his-university football player. I mean, he's had games early in his career where he was the feature back, then he wasn't, then he was, then he wasn't. He stayed the course and extremely physical."

Georgia vs. Missouri prediction, picks

Georgia will get the win, but the trend is your friend if you're investing in this one. The Bulldogs are 2-4-1 against the spread in games against FBS opponents this season, while the Tigers are 5-2 against the spread in their FBS matchups. Smart knows just how dangerous the Tiger offense is, so expect Dawgs' running back Daijun Edwards to handle the ball a bunch in order to keep Cook on the sideline. Limited possessions will lead to a game that, even if it isn't all that competitive, is somewhat close on the scoreboard. As such, take the Tigers to cover but not win. Pick: Missouri +15.5



