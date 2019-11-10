Georgia vs. Missouri: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, kickoff time, streaming, odds, spread, prediction

At No. 6 in the College Football rankings, Georgia is on the outside looking in at the rest of the current CFP field, but that doesn't mean that all hope is lost. Basically, with everything else that will take place on front of them, the Bulldogs just need to keep winning games -- including the SEC Championship Game -- and they would be in pretty good shape. Saturday night, the Dawgs will look to pick up a division win at home over Missouri.

With all the expected chaos to come over the next few weeks, including teams ranked in the top 10 facing off, Georgia may be in the best position to snag a spot. Winning the next few weeks to head to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game will be key in making that dream a reality.

Keep on reading for a pick, prediction and game breakdown for Georgia-Missouri. Will the Bulldogs be able to build on last week's big win on their quest to win the SEC title?

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 9 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Sanford Stadium -- Athens, Georgia

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Storylines



Georgia: Kirby Smart was oddly particular with his decision to thank Dawg Nation for its support even in spite of the Jake Fromm criticism following last week's win. It had been a while since Fromm had been a star on the big stage, and his 20-for-30 passing performance for 279 yards and two scores against Florida was just what the Bulldogs offense needed. Running the ball with D'Andre Swift behind an offensive line of future pros is certainly Georgia's identity, but Fromm's ability to beat teams on third down is what makes this team elite. Fromm is 30-6 as a starter, and his 36 straight starts lead all FBS quarterbacks while his leadership and steady hand is a key to the Bulldogs contending for an SEC championship and College Football Playoff spot.

Missouri: The Tigers have cooled off significantly after a five-game winning streak through September and October, losing back-to-back SEC games to Vanderbilt and Kentucky heading into their off week. Back in action after time to regroup, Missouri is set for its third straight road game and hoping to catch the Bulldogs in a letdown spot. Barry Odom has been excellent in the final month of the regular season, going 10-2 in November since taking over as Missouri's coach. Continuing that success might be tough in 2019, with not only Georgia but Florida -- in the first game of an SEC on CBS doubleheader on Nov. 16 -- on the schedule this year. Missouri is powered by its defense, highlighted by stars on the interior with defensive tackle Jordan Elliott and linebacker Nick Bolton. That group is going to have its hands full with Georgia's ground attack, but it's one of the best teams in the division in terms of having a defense that's ready to step up to the challenge.

Game prediction, picks

I believe Georgia to be one of the best teams in the country, but the boa constrictor method of leaning on teams and overpowering them in the trenches isn't a style that's built for blowouts. When you factor in a little bit of a letdown following the Florida win in Jacksonville, I think Missouri will be able to hang around in a one-score Georgia win. Pick: Missouri (+14.5)

