Georgia vs. Missouri odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from model on 105-69 run

There's a lot on the line for the Bulldogs, while Missouri is looking for a season-making upset when No. 6 Georgia hosts Missouri in an SEC East battle on Saturday. The Bulldogs are the highest-ranked one loss team in the College Football Playoff rankings after a 24-17 victory against Florida last week. Missouri is trying to salvage a once-promising season and has had an extra week to prepare for the matchup after a 29-7 loss to Kentucky. The Bulldogs are led by the steady Jake Fromm, while the Tigers are hoping quarterback Kelly Bryant has recovered enough from a hamstring injury to play. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs are 16.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. Missouri odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 48.

The model knows the Bulldogs are 12-5 in their last 17 games against a team with a winning record, and Fromm always gives them a chance. The junior threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns in a win against Florida to give him 1,685 yards and 11 TDs this season. A stellar offensive line has allowed only four sacks and paves the way for a rushing offense that averages 222.1 yards. Junior D'Andre Swift is the top rusher with 838 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Tigers have failed to cover the spread in their last four road games and Georgia's defense will make it tough for them to score. The unit allows just 11.4 points per game, while the Bulldogs' offense averages 34.5. It is also stingy in the red zone, allowing points only 58.3 percent of the time.

But just because the the Bulldogs have playoff aspirations doesn't mean they will cover the Georgia vs. Missouri spread on Saturday.

The Bulldogs tend to let teams hang around in games, and the Tigers are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight against teams with a winning record like Georgia. Three of the Bulldogs' last five games have been one-score games and the other two were close at the half. Missouri is 11th in the nation in total defense, allowing 281.4 yards per game, and the Tigers allow an average of 18.1 points (16th). The Tigers have scored five defensive touchdowns, three by Cale Garrett and one by Nick Bolton as the linebackers have combined for five interceptions and 105 tackles.

Missouri's offense will need to get things going to win at Sanford Stadium, where the Bulldogs are 1-5 in their last six home games. Bryant has thrown for 1,845 yards and 14 TDs, while coach Barry Odom expects him to play. Larry Rountree III is the top rusher with 644 yards and eight touchdowns.

