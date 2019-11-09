Georgia vs. Missouri odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from simulation on 105-69 run

The Bulldogs have their eye on the big prize and will try to avoid being tripped up when sixth-ranked Georgia hosts SEC East foe the Missouri Tigers at Sanford Stadium on Saturday. Georgia (7-1) is the top one-loss team in the College Football Playoff rankings, and quarterback Jake Fromm and an elite defense have the Bulldogs looking for bigger things. The Bulldogs beat No. 6 Florida last week, their second win against a top-15 foe, but they stumbled against South Carolina and face another top team in Auburn next week. The 5-2 Tigers hoped to have quarterback Kelly Bryant (hamstring) back in the lineup, though multiple reports before kickoff have indicated that he will not get the start. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET in Athens. The Bulldogs are 18.5-point favorites, up 1.5 points from the opening line, in the latest Georgia vs. Missouri odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 48. Before making any Georgia vs. Missouri picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Five of the seven SEC meetings between the teams have been decided by two touchdowns or more, and the Bulldogs are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine conference games. Fromm is completing 70.1 percent of his passes and threw all three of his interceptions this season in the double-OT loss to the Gamecocks. Three receivers have at least 20 receptions, including Lawrence Cager, who had seven for 137 yards and a touchdown against the Gators. Running back D'Andre Swift gets it done on the ground, with 838 yards and seven TDs.

The Bulldogs are 6-1 in their last seven November games, and their defense allows just 268.1 yards per game, including 77.6 on the ground (fourth in FBS). As with the offense, Georgia's line is talented and experienced, with Tyler Clark, Devonte Wyatt and Jordan Davis all weighing at least 300 pounds. Safeties J.R. Reed and Richard Lecounte provide leadership and big plays on the back end and have an interception and a fumble recovery apiece. Linebackers Monty Rice (50 tackles) and Tae Crowder (36) make the stops. They'll have less to worry about if Bryant isn't able to play.

But just because the the Bulldogs have playoff aspirations doesn't mean they will cover the Georgia vs. Missouri spread on Saturday.

The Bulldogs tend to let teams hang around in games, and the Tigers are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight against teams with a winning record like Georgia. Three of the Bulldogs' last five games have been one-score games and the other two were close at the half. Missouri is 11th in the nation in total defense, allowing 281.4 yards per game, and the Tigers allow an average of 18.1 points (16th). The Tigers have scored five defensive touchdowns, three by Cale Garrett and one by Nick Bolton as the linebackers have combined for five interceptions and 105 tackles.

And while Bryant might not be able to go, Larry Rountree III is a dangerous rusher with 644 yards and eight touchdowns. Taylor Powell, who has appeared in four games this season, will likely get the call in Bryant's spot. He'll look to spread it around to veteran receivers such as Johnathon Johnson and Jonathan Nance.

