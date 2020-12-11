A SEC battle is on tap between the No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 25 Missouri Tigers at noon ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. Mizzou is 5-3 overall and 4-1 at home, while UGA is 6-2 overall and 3-1 on the road. This will be the ninth head-to-head meeting since the two teams became SEC East rivals in 2012. Georgia has won seven of the the first eight matchups against the Tigers.

However, Missouri has covered in five of those eight contests and in two of the last three. The Bulldogs are favored by 13-points in the latest Georgia vs. Missouri odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 52.5. Before entering any Missouri vs. Georgia picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is also a sizzling 50-31 on all top-rated picks through 14 weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning $700. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Georgia vs. Missouri. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Georgia vs. Missouri:

Georgia vs. Missouri spread: Georgia -13

Georgia vs. Missouri over-under: 52.5 points

Georgia vs. Missouri money line: Missouri +360, Georgia -475

Latest Odds: Tigers +13.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about Missouri

On Saturday, the Tigers narrowly escaped with a win as the team slid past the Arkansas Razorbacks 50-48. RB Larry Rountree III went off for Mizzou as he rushed for three TDs and 185 yards on 27 carries. Rountree has rushed for 835 yards and 11 touchdowns this season and he's complimented quite nicely by Tyler Badie out of the backfield.

Badie has 239 yards rushing, 314 yards receiving and six total touchdowns on the season to give Missouri a dynamic one-two punch. The Missouri offense seems to have found its rhythm the last two weeks, eclipsing 600 yards of total offense in wins over Vanderbilt and Arkansas.

What you need to know about Georgia

Meanwhile, UGA made easy work of the South Carolina Gamecocks last week and carried off a 45-16 victory. RB James Cook looked sharp as he rushed for two TDs and 104 yards on six carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Cook has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Quarterback JT Daniels has helped elevate the Georgia offense considerably. After Stetson Bennett averaged just 7.6 yards per pass attempt and D'Wan Mathis averaged 3.0 yards per attempt, Daniels has averaged 10.0 yards per attempt and has a 187.1 quarterback rating that would rank fourth in the SEC if he qualified.

How to make Georgia vs. Missouri picks

The model has simulated Georgia vs. Missouri 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Georgia vs Missouri? And which side of the spread is hitting in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.