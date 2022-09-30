The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will look to continue their dominant run to open the season when they face the Missouri Tigers on Saturday night. Georgia has won all four of its games by at least 17 points, with its closest call surprisingly coming against Kent State last week. Missouri is coming off a conference-opening loss at Auburn in overtime.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are favored by 29 points in the latest Missouri vs. Georgia odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 54.

Georgia vs. Missouri spread: Georgia -29

Georgia vs. Missouri over/under: 54 points

Why Missouri can cover

Georgia has looked like the best team in the country this year, but it has not met Vegas expectations against several lesser opponents. The Bulldogs only beat Samford by 33 points as 53-point favorites in Week 2 before beating Kent State by 17 points as 45-point favorites last week. They have an important four-game homestand coming up after this game, making this a potential trap spot on the schedule.

Missouri is coming off an admirable performance at Auburn last week, covering the 7.5-point spread in a 17-14 loss in overtime. Wide receiver Dominic Lovett has an SEC-leading 376 yards and two touchdowns on 21 receptions. Missouri is 5-1 in its last six home games, and it has covered the spread in five of the last seven meetings between these teams.

Why Georgia can cover

Georgia had trouble putting together a focused 60 minutes against Samford and Kent State, but nothing suggests that will carry over to a road conference game. The Bulldogs took a 24-0 lead at halftime when they played at South Carolina earlier this season, eventually winning in a 48-7 blowout. They are 10-1 all-time against Missouri, including a 5-0 record on the road.

The Bulldogs turned the ball over three times against Kent State last week, giving the coaching staff an opportunity to motivate their team coming into this game. Senior quarterback Stetson Bennett has thrown for 1,224 yards and five touchdowns, while junior running back Kendall Milton is averaging 5.6 yards per carry. They have covered the spread in seven straight road games, and Missouri has only covered six times in its last 20 games.

