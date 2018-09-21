Georgia vs. Missouri odds, line, and start time: Picks and predictions from model on 31-16 roll

Two undefeated SEC teams face off Saturday at noon ET when Missouri hosts Georgia. In the latest Georgia vs. Missouri odds, the second-ranked Bulldogs are 14-point road favorites. The over-under for total points scored is 64.5 and could go even higher since these SEC East squads average a combined 88.7 points per game. With the potential for points on nearly every play, you'll want to check out what the SportsLine's advanced computer model is predicting before you lay your own Georgia vs. Missouri picks.

Anybody following it finished way, way up.

The model knows Missouri has won nine of its past 10 games, losing in the Texas Bowl to end last season but off to a 3-0 start in 2018. Quarterback Drew Lock has gotten off to a hot start, throwing for 1,062 yards, 11 touchdowns, and just one interception.

The model knows Missouri has won nine of its past 10 games, losing in the Texas Bowl to end last season but off to a 3-0 start in 2018. Quarterback Drew Lock has gotten off to a hot start, throwing for 1,062 yards, 11 touchdowns, and just one interception.

Missouri's defense has been susceptible to big pass plays, but Georgia prefers to use the run to set up the pass, and the Tigers have allowed just 74.7 rushing yards per game, eighth-fewest in the nation.

But just because Missouri enters on a nine-game winning streak doesn't mean it can stay within the 14-point spread.

Georgia, which lost in overtime of the national championship game last season, has played like a team with the full intention of getting back there. The Bulldogs have scored 45, 41 and 49 points in their first three games, while the defense has allowed just 24 points total.

Quarterback Jake Fromm has completed an eye-popping 80.4 percent of his passes for 479 yards, six TDs and one INT. The Bulldogs are also averaging 272 yards rushing, led by Elijah Holyfield, who has 200 yards on 22 carries, and four others who have at least 80 yards.

So which side of the Georgia vs. Missouri spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, all from the proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 for $100 bettors.