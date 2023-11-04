No. 2 Georgia will host No. 12 Missouri on Saturday in a SEC on CBS matchup that will go a long way in determining who plays in the SEC Championship Game. Georgia (8-0) is 5-0 in the SEC and Missouri (7-1) is 3-1 in the SEC as the two teams are first and second in the SEC East standings. Georgia, the two-time defending national champions, has played in the last two SEC championships and five of the last six. Missouri hasn't played in an SEC title game since 2014. Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) remains out.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. The Bulldogs are 15-point favorites in the latest Missouri vs. Georgia odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 55.5. Before making any Missouri vs. Georgia picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Saturday's game can also be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

Georgia vs. Missouri spread: Georgia -15

Georgia vs. Missouri over/under: 55.5 points

Georgia vs. Missouri money line: Georgia -730, Missouri +508

Georgia vs. Missouri streaming: Paramount+

Why Georgia can cover

The Bulldogs have one of the best all-around defenses in college football, ranking in the top 15 in scoring, total yards allowed as well as both passing and rushing yards allowed per game this season. Georgia hasn't allowed more than 21 points in a game this year. The two-time defending champions have the offense to match that success as Georgia has the best point differential (+206) in the SEC, which is tied for the second-best in the country.

As if Georgia needed any more motivation other than trying to become the first school since Minnesota from 1934-36 to win three straight national championships, the College Football Playoff selection committee may have given it to the Bulldogs. Georgia is the top-ranked team in the AP poll but was placed No. 2 behind Ohio State in the first College Football Playoff Rankings. Georgia has covered the spread in two of its last three games and is 11-1 all-time against Missouri. The Bulldogs have won by an average of 25.8 points in their last four matchups against Missouri. Georgia could view this as a statement gain to move back to No. 1. See picks at SportsLine.

Why Missouri can cover

The Tigers have some of the best offensive playmakers in the conference lining up for them, including running back Cody Schrader and receiver Luther Burden III. Schrader is second in the SEC in rushing yards (807) and tied for the most touchdowns (nine). The senior rushed for at least 100 yards in three of his last five games, including 159 yards and two touchdowns in the last game against South Carolina. Pair that with Burden on the outside, who is second in the SEC in yards (905) and first in receptions (61), and this is a duo unlike any the Georgia defense has faced this season.

Missouri is also well-rested. The Tigers had two weeks to prepare for Georgia after a 34-12 win over South Carolina on October 21. Georgia, on the other hand, not only had to play but traveled to the Swamp before leaving with a 43-20 win last week. Although Missouri has lost nine straight against Georgia, the Tigers hung with Georgia last year before falling, 26-22, in a 6-7 season. The Tigers are playing much better than they did last year and a 15-point spread may be too much for Georgia to cover on Saturday. See picks at SportsLine.

