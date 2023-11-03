Despite being the top-ranked team in the country in the AP polls all season and the two-time defending national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs (8-0) were No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff Rankings released this week. They'll host No. 12 Missouri (7-1) on Saturday in an SEC on CBS matchup. The Bulldogs will attempt to extend their winning streak to 25 games in hopes of reclaiming the No. 1 ranking in all polls. Missouri looks to defeat Georgia for just the second time in 13 meetings and strengthen its College Football Playoff resume.

The game will be played Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. with a kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The latest Georgia vs. Missouri odds via SportsLine consensus have the Bulldogs as 15-point favorites. The over/under for total points is 55.5. Before making any Missouri vs. Georgia picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Georgia vs. Missouri spread: Georgia -15

Georgia vs. Missouri over/under: 55.5 points

Georgia vs. Missouri money line: Georgia -730, Missouri +508

Georgia vs. Missouri streaming: Paramount+

Why Georgia can cover

The Bulldogs had a slower start to the season than many expected. They were still recording wins, but they allowed teams to hang around deeper into games than expected, resulting in them failing to cover the spread in any of their first five games. If the last three games are any indications, however, Georgia is back and coming for its third straight national title. The Bulldogs have scored at least 37 points in each of their last three SEC games, outscoring opponents, 131-53. They've won those contests by an average of 26 points, covering the spread in two of the three games.

The Georgia offense has been even more dominant this year than during those championship runs. The Bulldogs are second in the SEC in scoring (40.5 points per game) and yards per game (506.5). Quarterback Carson Beck is seventh in college football in passing yards per game (307.8) and threw for 315 yards and two touchdowns against Florida last week. Georgia pairs that with the best scoring defense (14.8 points per game) and second-best defense in the SEC in yards allowed per game (272.1). Both of those are also top 10 in the country.

Why Missouri can cover

The Tigers have some of the best offensive playmakers in the conference lining up for them, including running back Cody Schrader and receiver Luther Burden III. Schrader is second in the SEC in rushing yards (807) and tied for the most touchdowns (nine). The senior rushed for at least 100 yards in three of his last five games, including 159 yards and two touchdowns in the last game against South Carolina. Pair that with Burden on the outside, who is second in the SEC in yards (905) and first in receptions (61), and this is a duo unlike any the Georgia defense has faced this season.

Missouri is also well-rested. The Tigers had two weeks to prepare for Georgia after a 34-12 win over South Carolina on October 21. Georgia, on the other hand, not only had to play but traveled to the Swamp before leaving with a 43-20 win last week. Although Missouri has lost nine straight against Georgia, the Tigers hung with Georgia last year before falling, 26-22, in a 6-7 season. The Tigers are playing much better than they did last year and a 15-point spread may be too much for Georgia to cover on Saturday.

